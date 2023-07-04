Happy Independence Day to all Americans but especially to those that have fought for our freedom; for those that made the ultimate sacrifice and their families. So many have sacrificed so much it is now time for WE THE PEOPLE to fight back in our way to save what so many fought and died to preserve.

I have had several people inquire about becoming a County Leader for TNCSS and what are the expectations of a County Leader for TNCSS. The duties are as much and as little as you would like.

Our main goal for a County Leader is to get your friends, neighbors and relatives to sign up on our TNCSS Substack page. Aside from face to face visits, nothing motivates an elected legislator more than to see large numbers of voters organizing for something they want. Large numbers of supporters subscribed to the TNCSS Substack and large numbers of County Leaders illustrates to our elected that Tennesseans are behind the effort to create a process for Nullification.

Like I said a County Leader can do as little or as much as they want. Just by stepping up and naming yourself as a County Leader has a huge impact. Then if you wish we ask that you get friends, neighbors, relatives to join our substack and/or to share information about our organization at your church meetings, club meetings, political meetings and ask people to sign up and hand out flyers to attendees. The flyer can be found on our website un the TAKE ACTION tab. TNCSS website We welcome people from other states as well because if TN is successful it is our hope other states will join us.

We cannot depend on the next (s)election or the federal government to help us. It is our federal government that is fully supporting the actions that currently are threatening to destroy our sovereignty. The only peaceful solution left is Nullification. So step up. Become a County Leader for TNCSS today. The legislation is already created all we need is to show our elected that we have massive support for creating a Nullification process. Nullification IS LEGAL. Anyone that tells you differently are only doing so in an attempt to shut us down.

If you want to learn more about Nullification the best book out there is: Nullification How to Resist Tyranny in the 21st Century by Thomas E. Woods, Jr. Look for a 2nd hand copy. We have some good information on the website and you can also visit the Tenth Amendment Center (there is a link on the TNCSS website)

If you have any questions please feel free to contact me. karen.bracken@reagan.com or call me at 215-692-2147