TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole's avatar
Carole
15m

Check out the globalcovenantofmayors.org. The strict adherence to UN Agenda 2030 is the goal. London and now New York City are ground zero. Many states are now invested in the local insidious push to 2030. The same playbook as we see in local school boards. We are asking the wrong questions as we fight each other as planned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture