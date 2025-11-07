On Tuesday, November 4, 2025 we saw a socialist/communist/marxist tri-fecta and we all should be extremely concerned with what took place. If something serious is not done the US will look like Europe. NYC is now on its way to becoming a Muslim city run by a self avowed marxist Muslim that said NYC will be his people’s city and he is not talking about American Christians or Jews. Make no mistake, and I will be blunt, the Muslims in this country are not here to assimilate they are here to conquer the world and if you look at history you will see many countries that were once Christian are now Muslim controlled. We have a chance in Tennessee to elect a real man of the people, not a DC bureaucrat and unless we want to end up in a bad place we need a Governor that will stand with the people and will not allow what we see taking place in many of our cities and states today. Yes, even TN has a Muslim problem. This is why we need to do whatever we can do to insure we have a statesman, a true constitutional conservative as Governor of Tennessee with a strong backbone who cannot be bullied or pressured to bend to the will of lobbyists. He will live govern according to the US and TN Constitutions and he is one of the rare candidates that actually understands the both Constitutions and also does not hesitate to reach out to other experts on the Constitution that reside in our state. I surely hope you will take a long, hard look at Monty Fritts. If you have not heard him speak attend one of his events or set up an event of your own. Open your home to neighbors, friends and relatives and invite Monty for a “kitchen table” conversation. If you belong to a group invite Monty to come speak to your group. We really need to get serious. Neither Marsha Blackburn nor John Rose are what we need as Governor of Tennessee. I shared with you Blackburn, Rose, Fritts legislative scores in the last 2 TNCSS Substacks and the choice should be clear. Monty needs first and foremost prayers, but he also needs donations and volunteers - fritts4tn.com

Watch this short video - this is just one way they take over a city - VIDEO

Houston we have a problem…..Metro Nashville Public School Superintendent’s Office Gets $165K Remodel On Taxpayer’s Dime - ARTICLE

Beacon Poll: Marsha Blackburn Dominating Gubernatorial Race, Tennessee Democrats Favor Socialism - do not think for one minute that communist Aftyn Behn (Democrat candidate for TN Governor) could not possibily be the next Governor of Tennessee. I have shared, on several occasions, information on Ms. Behn. She is a dyed in the wool communist former leader of Indivisible TN. And now she sits on our TN state Assembly?!? This is no time to be complacent!!! She will be well funded by marxists/socialist/communists/globalists etc. etc. from all over the country and don’t think election fraud is beneath them.

Well it sure sounds to me like our TN Governor is looking to use our tax money to entice NYC businesses to move to TN again. There is no reason to do this. These businesses will come because they know it is an economically sound decision. VIDEO

The first candidate debate for TN Governor will be held in Washington County on December 5, 2025. More details to follow. Mark you calendar!!

THANK YOU