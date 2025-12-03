Well we escape sending another communist to DC in yesterdays special election to fill Rep. Mark Greene’s vacant seat. Make no mistake about it she (Aftyn Behn TN-7) will be back with a vengeance; with more dark money and a darker plan to win. She is part of the team that is devoted to turning TN blue. This is not conjecture it is a fact.

So are you really considering Marsha Blackburn or John Rose for our next TN Governor? Perhaps you need to do some homework. Let me help you. Remember Marsha turned on Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 (Rose did not) and then jumped on his bandwagon when it was apparent he was going to win AGAIN in 2024. Against all popular belief MONEY does not win elections. VOTES win elections. Yes, a candidate needs money and that is why we should be donating to the BEST candidate not the lesser of 2 evils because in the end you are still voting for evil. If you base your vote on TV Ads or mailers to your home instead of researching voting records and actions of those running for office that have a record established then you will get the government you deserve. I have published their records. And it VERY clear John Rose and Marsha Blackburn are not what Tennessee needs. They are DC politicians. What Tennessee needs is a true constitutionally conservative statesman. The choice is clear. If you need a copy of the voting records for Blackburn, Rose and Fritts just look back a recent TNCSS Substacks or send me an email and I will send them to you. Monty Fritts will address out of control increases on home assessments and local property taxes, he will end a voucher program that requires you to pay for private education, not for the poor but mostly for those parents that can already afford to pay for private education and you will pay for their vacant seat in the public school too with absolutely no accountability or success measurement. Monty supports gold/silver as legal tender and he also supports the nullification process legislation (unlike Lee….but Lee sure like to pony up to the WEF) Rose and Blackburn have proven they can make good speeches but never bring home the bacon. VIDEO (12 min.)

Here are the notes a Tennessean took while attending a Fritts for Governor event:

Tonight I listened to Monty Fritts, who’s running for Governor of Tennessee, and here are the main points he made — clearly and without the political fluff.

Tennessee’s Budget & Spending

• John Birch Society scores Fritts at 100%.

• Tennessee’s budget has exploded:

• 37.5B → 59B in just six years — a 59% increase.

• 80% increase in the last nine years.

• He compared this to the national debt:

• Six years ago: $22 trillion

• Today: $38 trillion — a 52% increase

• Tennessee’s budget grew faster than the national debt.

My own note…..TN Legislative Report Card rates Monty a 99% (the only one out of both houses) and this report card not only takes into account floor votes it also includes committee votes so to score a 99% on this report card is truly saying something about Monty Fritts.)

Nashville Has Forgotten Who They Work For

• He said Nashville has forgotten two things:

• They work for the citizens.

• They work according to the Constitution.

Illegal Immigration & State Authority

• Article III, Section 5: The governor can deploy the militia to repel an invasion.

• Tennessee passed a bill allowing us to send help to Texas — Bill Lee sent nobody.

• Monty wrote a bill to challenge Plyler v. Doe, arguing taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund education for illegal immigrants.

• If parents can’t provide documents, they would have to pay TISA funds.

Education & School Vouchers

• He voted against the voucher bill.

• Says it’s unconstitutional.

• Says it’s fiscally irresponsible.

• Calls himself the “fiscal hawk.”

Election Integrity

• His point: “Being better than most isn’t the standard.”

• The standard is upholding the Constitution and executing law and budget on behalf of Tennesseans.

• Claims America has been effectively “colonized” by up to 21 million new people who will now be counted in the census.

Policy Fixes & Priorities

• Keep more money in people’s pockets.

• Fix the 4% grocery tax.

• Stop corporate welfare.

• No tax dollars for stadiums, Ford, or incentives for New York companies.

• Criticized Bill Lee for aligning himself with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

• Says the political message from elites like Marsha and Rose is:

“If you’re not rich or part of the club, you can’t be governor.”

• TN has not improved under Haslam or Lee.

Education Reform

• Target excellence, not mediocrity.

• Trim unnecessary spending from TN DOE.

• Raise standards in Nashville.

• Give local control back to counties.

• Monty has taken zero PAC dollars.

Weather Modification & Geoengineering

• Says he has met with companies involved in cloud seeding.

• Warns that monetizing precipitation harms people downstream.

• He passed a bill prohibiting geoengineering in Tennessee.

Second Amendment

• Says the 2A is the “leading indicator” of how officials view all your rights.

Final Call to Action

Monty encouraged Tennesseans to:

• Vote

• Pray

• Give

• Volunteer

I highly recommend visiting Monty Fritts Facebook page for his Monty Minute videos to learn what he is all about. I think you will find he is on the same page as the Christian constitutional conservatives who just want to be left alone and to be able to have more in our pockets to raise our families and help our neighbors. Monty Fritts FB and also visit his website: fritts4tn.com

Biden Admin Settled 600 Afghans in Tennessee Using Same Process as Alleged National Guard Shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal - I have said for many years that all 501 © tax exemptions should be ended. It might have started out with honorable intentions but those intentions went out with the horse driven plow. It appears that everything the government does ends up a disaster……I personally believe they never do anything with honorable intentions. The REAL problem is we stopped electing statesmen (candidates who only worry about the next generation) and have been electing politicians (candidates that only worry about the next election). The end result we see today was always the goal in the first place ie: UN, WHO, Dept. of Ed, EPA, HHS etc. etc. None of our government organizations truly benefit the public. Government handouts enslave people. If an organization is doing good works the public will fund them. As it is right now, we are funding our own demise. Catholic Charities has been questioned many times and it is about time a deep dive into this organization was done. No person or organization should be exempt from paying taxes. If they are truly serious about taxing the rich then end 501© and let the public decide which organizations deserve donations. If every 501© paid taxes and things were done right we would have a lot more money in our pocket. Tax rates could be greatly reduced and we would gladly fund organizations that are truly worthy ie: our church, or any other group or person that is doing PROVEN good humanitarian works - when the public funds these organizations they are are accountable to the public when the government provides huge tax breaks they are accountable to the government (in other words they are accountable to no one). They didn’t hesitate to audit and bully the Tea Party/Grass Roots groups that filed for or were already a 501© but they ignore the Gates Foundation, Soros, Catholic Charities and many others - We here in Tennessee have an opportunity to put a true statesman in the Governor’s seat let’s not blow it for slick talking politicians. ARTICLE

THANK YOU