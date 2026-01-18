This is a critical issue that requires our immediate attention. Please share with all your followers & members!

Please share!

There will be a Zoom call on Sunday, January 18th, at 7:00 PM Eastern / 6:00 PM Central to discuss HB 809, a bill that would grant pesticide manufacturers de facto immunity from lawsuits.



HB 809 was paused last spring in the Tennessee House Judiciary Committee and is now scheduled to be brought back before that same committee this Wednesday the 21st. This is the final committee the bill must pass through, making this our best and most critical opportunity to stop it.



If passed, HB 809 would provide broad legal immunity to pesticide and chemical manufacturers. This would make it extremely difficult for farmers, families, and communities to hold companies accountable for harms caused by pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, disinfectants, and related chemical products.



Please join us on Sunday to learn what you can do to help stop this legislation.



Zoom Details

Topic: TN Zoom Meeting on Pesticide Lability Shield Bill



Time: Jan 18, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Join Zoom Meeting:



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87944324884?pwd=TyMhfC21Rmavgsk3bJPJ5dMdCeiIrn.1



Meeting ID: 879 4432 4884



Passcode: 689354



This is truly an all-hands-on-deck moment, and we deeply appreciate you taking the time to attend. Please feel free to share the Zoom link with other Tennessee residents who may be interested.

THANK YOU