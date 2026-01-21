HB809 the pesticide liability shield bill was TAKEN OFF NOTICE today during the hearing. This does not mean the bill is dead. So we remain on our toes. THANK YOU ALL so VERY much for your support. I believe we made a huge impact. TNCSS Substack will keep you updated regarding this bill. This bill was not requested to be “rolled” to another calendar so I am hoping this is good sign. STAY TUNED.

As of early 2026, 13 states were actively targeted or had introduced legislation related to pesticide liability limitation bills, primarily driven by the Modern Ag Alliance and pesticide manufacturers like Bayer. These states include: Georgia – SB 144 passed both chambers and was signed into law by Governor Kemp. North Dakota – HB 1318 passed with unanimous support and became law. Florida – HB 129 was amended and advanced through committee but did not pass before the 2025 session ended. Iowa – SF 394 passed the Senate but failed in the House; opposition from legal and farm groups was strong. Missouri – HB 544 passed the House but failed in the Senate after a controversial attempt to sneak language into another bill. Idaho – HB 303 was not given a hearing in 2025 despite $600,000 in Bayer lobbying. Montana – HB 522 had a committee hearing but did not advance. Wyoming – HB 285 died in committee in March 2025. Oklahoma – HB 1755 was introduced but did not progress. Tennessee – SB 527 and HB 809 were deferred to the 2026 session. North Carolina – SB 639 was removed from the calendar and sent back to rules committee. South Carolina – Introduced similar legislation (not detailed in context). Alabama – Introduced related bills (not detailed in context).

Note: While 13 states were involved in some form of legislative action, only Georgia and North Dakota enacted liability shield laws in 2025. The rest either failed, were stalled, or deferred to future sessions. Lobbying efforts, especially by Bayer and the Modern Ag Alliance, have been significant, but grassroots opposition has successfully blocked bills in key states like Iowa, Idaho, and Missouri.

