If you plan to attend the meet and greet for Monty Fritts, candidate for TN Governor, please text your RSVP to the number on the flyer. Be sure to include the number of people that will attend.

Menu for the event

ATTIRE: Business casual

David Vance, host of TN Informer and co-founder of TNCSS did a Special Report with Gubernatorial candidate Monty Fritts - VIDEO

We have a great trifecta taking place in TN. Gary Humble for TN State Senate, Jody Barrett for US House of Representatives, Monty Fritts for TN Governor. Change happens when you put the right people in office and then hold them accountable. If you want good people in office then you must support them in any way that you can. Voting is not where it ends, it is the beginning. After elected it is our duty to watch what they do and remove them from office when they do not abide by their promises. I know all three of these candidates are devout supporters of the Constitution and believers in our Almighty God. They are statesmen not politicians. A politician worries only about the next election. A statesman worries only about the next generation.

fritts4tn.com

