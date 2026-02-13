If you find any errors in the email lists please let me know. I had to build all of these lists and even though I did check for errors I am only human and do make mistakes and miss mistakes. So I would appreciate it if you let me know of any email addresses that kick back. THANK YOU

There is only one of the bills on the TNCSS Priority List being heard next week. SB1827. This bill is sponsored by Rep. Hulsey for the House and Senator Brent Taylor for the Senate. SB1827 will be heard on February 17, 2026 before the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee. This bill is an attempt to protect the citizens of Tennessee by allowing gold/silver to be used as legal currency. This is a protection against Digital/Programmable money.

This bill will be heard in Senate Hearing Rm. #1 at 1pm CT. SB1827 is #12 on the list of bills to be heard.

PLEASE take a minute to copy and paste the email list and use the phone list below to the members of the committee asking them to: Please vote YES for SB1827 when it comes before the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on February 17th. You can of course add you own commentary but please be polite.

NOTE: Sen. Brent Taylor is the sponsor of this bill and he is also on the committee, Sen. Paul Bailey sponsored this bill last year so hopefully he will be a YES vote.

If you wish to make a call to the members I am providing the numbers below. If any of these Senators are from your district be sure to call them as a constituent. You can always feel free to call them all but I highly recommend we at least call the Chair, Senator Paul Bailey (615-741-3978) and Senator Steve Southerland - 2nd Vice Chair - (615-741-3851)

There are several bills that are on our list of Bills of Interest. These bills are not a priority for TNCSS. They are bills we think our subscribers might like to know about. If you are interested in these bills I will supply the email lists for the committee.

HB1847 Rep. Butler - Business & Utilities Subcommittee on February 18th - this bill would require any company building AI data centers must pay for the complete build. The bill will be heard at 3pm CT in House Hearing Rm. #1. The bill is the 3rd on the list.

HB1491 Rep. Gino Bulso - Judiciary Committee on February 18th - this bill would require public schools to teach a course in the Bible and to allow out loud praying in public schools - This bill will be heard 12pm CT in House Hearing Rm. #1. This bill is #19 on the list.

HB1473 Rep. Gino Bulso - Full House for final vote - February 19th - this bill pertains to the fact that acknowledging same sex marriage does not apply to individuals. An individual cannot be forced to acknowledge same sex marriage. This bill will be heard at 9am CT in House Hearing Rm. #1. This bill is #2 on the list. I you would like to see this bill get passed by the full House please call your TN Representative. If you do not know who your Representative is HERE is a site to find your Representative.

Chattanooga promoting child grooming. I believe it has become one of the worst cities in Tennessee. Grooming Children (2 min. video)

If Tennessee Legislators cannot be held to their Oath of Office, they must be removed. - have you ever read your TN state Constitution. You should. TN has one of the best state Constitutions in America. It is the only state Constitution retified by the federal government. It is even stronger than the US Constitution when it comes to giving power to the people of the state. ARTICLE

