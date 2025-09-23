Recently TNCSS sponsored a meet and greet in Lawrence County with TN Governor candidate TN Representative Monty Fritts. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THE SPEECH GIVEN BY MONTY FRITTS. Andrew Luck, TNCSS County Leader for Lawrence County put this event together. There was about 100 people in attendance and given this event was planned less than 2 weeks prior to the event taking place tells me Tennesseans are hungry for a candidate like Monty Fritts. Monty supports everything TNCSS stands for - Monty understands when the federal government makes law, rules, regulations, mandates, EO (how many of you know that EOs ONLY pertain to the Executive Branch of government??) treaties, international agreements that violate Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution the law is considered null and void and the states not only have the right…..they have the duty to nullify (refuse to comply). 31 min. - MONTY FRITTS (the intro by TNCSS co-founder David Vance is not included but this version was a better quality recording)

Monty Fritts is a statesman. He is not a politician. A statesman cares about the next generation. A politician worries only about the next election. We need to stop electing politicians and when the rare opportunity comes along to elect a statesman we must step up and embrace that person. Monty needs volunteers, organizers and donations. As he said in his speech he does not take PAC money -fritts4tn.com

TN Representative and candidate for TN Governor, Monty Fritts will be speaking at:

TN Informer host and co-founder of TNCSS welcomes Tiffany Boyd - The Dark Side of School Choice - Is School Choice Really A Globalist Trap - I can answer that question without any doubt YES IT IS. Common Core was a set of standards that was global. Most folks think it was just implemented in the US. And YES my fellow Tennesseans our elected DID NOT GET RID OF Common (Commie) Core. They changed the name, rearranged the schematic and made some very tiny changes which standard experts Dr. Sandra Stotsky and Dr. Jim Milgram said were worse than what Common Core did. They both also validated that TN did not get rid of Common Core.

One of the goals of Common Core was to get EVERY child in the world on the same system. There could be no outliers. The outliers were religious schools, private schools and home school. Vouchers is the funding scheme that will be used to suck the outliers into the global system. Not today, not tomorrow but it will happen. They use the slow boil with everything they do but they always start out using the poor kids. Well it has already been proven Governor Lee’s voucher program will not serve the poor kids. It will end up paying for kids already in private school or children whose parents could already afford to send them to private school. There of course will be exceptions. AND when a public school loses a student to the voucher program that school gets funded for that child. So now we are double dipping to educate every child that leaves the public school system for the first year. But the double dip will happen year after year for the first year for every child that leaves the public school system. Do you have a problem paying the public school and the private school for every student’s first year. If there are private schools that are doing a good job all the Governor had to do was insist the public schools adopt what is working elsewhere. I wonder what incentive the Governor was given to push this program that most Tennesseans did not want. TN INFORMER

As you consider a college program for your child perhaps TPUSA Prep Year could be among your considerations. Choose education instead of indoctrination. 75% of Christian children come back after college and have abandoned their faith. There is only one way to turn this around. If we want to save this country for future generations we must restore our Christian nation and it starts at home and also by electing virtuous people judged by their actions not their campaign rhetoric. TPUSA Prep Year

This is a perfect example of why in Tennessee we need to educate people on their right and duty to stand up against violations of our US and Tennessee Constitution. If the people knew their right to nullify and refuse to comply with unconstitutional laws, rules, regulations, EOs, mandates etc. this would never have taken place and the citizens would have had their vigil regardless of the city ordinance because it not only violates our TN Constitution it violates the TN Constitution and our God given rights. This is why TNCSS was created. Every citizen of Morristown should have taken their candles and stood in defiance of a local government that has violated their God given rights to praise God any where and at any time. I can only hope the people of Morristown now demand the repeal of this ordinance and file an ouster against every member of the City Council. At the very least insure not one of them is ever elected to office in the state of Tennessee. People must start standing up and refusing to comply with unconstitutional acts of our government at EVERY level. TN STANDS - Morristown refuses to allow a prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk

