Tuesday, February 3, 2026 was the official cut-off for legislators to submit bills. Things will start moving quickly now so STAY TUNED!

Please go to the TNCSS website for a spread sheet with current list of Priority Bills for TNCSS and Bills of Interest.

I attended this ZOOM meeting about REAL ID and it is my hope you will take the time to listen to the important information shared with the participants and share with others - 1 hr. VIDEO

Urge a Senate Hearing on REAL ID Repeal (S. 2769)

HB1473 (on our list of Bills of Interest) sponsored by Rep. Gino Bulso was heard on 2/3/26 by the House Children and Family Affairs Subcommittee. Democrat Rep. Harris made a motion to move this bill to summer study and the motion was denied. The bill passed and now goes to the Judiciary (full) Committee. While this bill is not on the TNCSS top priority list it is a bill we are following and think is of interest to the citizens of Tennessee. This bill’s action is: As introduced, states that private citizens and organizations are not bound by the Fourteenth Amendment or the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges to recognize a marriage between individuals of the same sex; prohibits the board of professional responsibility from disciplining or sanctioning an attorney for declining to officiate a marriage between two persons of the same sex.

This IS a form of nullification in that marriage has no jurisdiction at the federal level and condoning same sex marriage also violates our state Constitution. If the people of TN want to change our state Constitution then it must be amended. You just cannot ignore what it says.

The 14th Amendment was abused in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges. The 14th Amendment was part of the “Reconstruction Era” that pertained to recently freed slaves (13th, 14th, 15th Amendments formed the Reconstruction Era.) Amendments pertaining to the freed slaves (13th), making recently freed slaves citizens (14th), giving voting rights to the recently free slaves (15th). We cannot allow our elected at any level to make up their own interpretation of the Constitution. We must always revert to the documented original intent of each Amendment. The Constitution is not a living document and cannot be changed due to changing times. I believe Rep. Bulso did not go far enough to explain the constitutional violations at both the federal and state level. But it passed and moves to Judiciary. If it passes in that committee it then goes to the full House but also has to pass to the floor of the Senate. If you are interested in supporting this bill contact the members of the Judiciary Committtee.

Robots aren’t people, and Tennessee law shouldn’t pretend that they are - commentary from the new CEO of TN Stands, Anne Lowery. ARTICLE

HERE is a link to a quick action you can take to let the House and Senate committee members know we do not support HB1684/SB1625 discussed in the article above.

Save the SAVE AMERICA ACT by Lex Greene - This is very important information and a request to make a call to Senator Blackburn and Senator Hagerty. If you are not in TN please call your US Senators. The article has all the contact information - I made my calls yesterday - ARTICLE

