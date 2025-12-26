So far this is the legislative agenda for TNCSS - there will be other issues we support but these are our priorities for 2026:

Nullification Process Legislation - Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Bowling Gold/Silver as legal tender - Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Bailey REAL ID - legislation to insure that REAL ID is NEVER mandatory in TN - Rep. Hulsey and Senator Johnson Ballot Access - in TN like most states no one truly vets candidates on our ballots running for office at all levels of government; especially that only natural born citizens are on the TN ballot for VP and President. (Rubio, Haley, Obama, Harris, Jindal, Ramaswamy ARE NOT NBCs and therefore never were and are not eligible to be VP or President) - Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Rose Cap on local property tax - TN is one of only 5 states that do not have caps on local property tax - Every member of our City Councils and our County Commissions will fight this legislation because they do not want to be held to fiscal accountability so it will take huge public support to get this passed - Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Hensley

Are you seeing a pattern. It seems Rep. Hulsey is one of the only legislators willing to take on the tough issues. And it will requires ALL of us to stand behind him and these bills. So PLEASE get your friends, relatives and neighbors to sign up to our Substack. This is an election year and we need to take full advantage of that.

This is a wake up call America. Neither Trump or anyone in government can save us. It has ALWAYS been up to us. We must stop depending on our political leaders because they are all out for themselves to one degree or another. Their “deals” always end up chipping away at our freedom, our liberty and our God given rights. Please ask your friends, neighbors and relatives to join us as we fight to make “Make America States Again” by joining TN Citizens for State Sovereignty. tncss.substack.com and our website is tncss.weebly.com. Look at our list of TNCSS County Leaders. If your county is listed contact me or the leader for your county. If your county is not listed consider talking with me about becoming a leader. My leaders have complete freedom to manage their team as they wish as long as they support the mission of TNCSS. Some can only devote a small amount of time others are well organized. How much or how little you do is up to you. We have to take back America one state, one citizen at a time - WE MUST NOT COMPLY. No one has ever complied their way out of tyranny - tncss.weebly.com

