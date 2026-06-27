Tennessee Stand for Health Freedom Voter Guide - Primary for Governor - How do the top candidates rate when it comes to health freedom?? - One important fact….the Supreme Court just voted to give Monsanto a pesticide liability shield which means if you get cancer or any other damage from their product you cannot sue and there is no chance for any compensation. This is worse than the liability shield given to big pharma for vaccine injury because you can file for compensation (although you rarely get anything) for a vaccine death or injury.

This is a big deal and the states must stand up and exercise their states rights. This is an unconstitutional OPINION and the states have the authority to nullify (refuse to comply) We need to insure we get the right person in office as Governor. My honest opinion is that Blackburn and Rose will do what DC and deep pockets Monsanto says. Fritts will do what the Constitution says. VOTER GUIDE

Here is the guide for other candidates running for office. These guides are being updated as information is provided by the candidates so visit the site periodically - Every candidate running for office in TN has been sent the questionnaire but not all have responded - Down Ballot Candidates

TFA: 2026 2nd Amendment Survey of Candidates for TN Governor - SURVEY

THANK YOU