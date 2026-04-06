TN Informer host and co-founder of TNCSS David Vance will host Rebecca Terrell on his weekly show tonight. Dave has the best guests and I hope you can find time each Monday from 7pm CT-8pm CT to tune in. TN INFORMER

TNCSS founder paid to bring in an expert to testify on behalf of passing legislation to protect Tennesseans from REAL ID becoming mandatory in TN and to insure our information is kept private and to insure that if DHS tries to expand the required use of REAL ID (EX: REAL ID needed to vote, get a loan, open a bank account, get SS, apply for services, buy a gun and much more) the state legislature would hae the option to comply or not to comply. REAL ID does not insure the person getting a REAL ID is a citizen or here legally, it is not mandatory but the plan is to make it mandatory. REAL ID is a federal license and is totally unconstitutional. Read about REAL ID at refuserealid.org and if you have one turn it back in for a regular state license. I had reached out asking for donations to cover our experts travel expenses to Tennessee. Well we have come up short. It would be greatly appreciated if you could make a small donation toward the payment of these expenses. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. Please send a check to: Karen Bracken, 309 Brookwood Drive, Bristol, TN 37620

Click to hear the interview with TN Informer host Dave Vance and constitutional expert and Tennessee Lawyer Jeff Cobble. I hope that Jeff Cobble is our next AG…..the only way we would even have a chance of this happening is if Monty Fritts becomes our next Governor. Just another example of the guests that you will hear from on the TN Informer each Monday evening.

THANK YOU