TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Engberg's avatar
John Engberg
1h

Karen, thanks for your work! You are very helpful! One very reliable predictive source to check out is war expert Michael Yon. He speaks on famine, war, CCP, Zionism. His latest is below.

https://substack.com/@michaelyon/note/c-238883952?r=2zhp7u&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture