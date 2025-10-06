TONIGHT ON TN INFORMER: TN INFORMER host and co-founder of TNCSS Davi Vance will interview Richard Archie who will explain how Governor Lee and AG Skrmetti are outright violating the US and TN Constitution. The Gun Rights Case That Could Reshape Tennessee Law! 7pm CT/8pm ET. TN INFORMER

Then as a special 2nd show Dave will welcome Representative Monty Hall who is running for Governor in Tennessee. This interview is TONIGHT at 8:30pm CT/9:30pm ET. TN INFORMER

Are you ticked off over the recent assessment on your property and your new local property tax bill? Are you tired of the federal government stepping outside of its Art. 1 Sec. 8 powers and violating the Constitution and states rights? Are you worried about the digital currency coming our way? And what about REAL ID which is scheduled to become a modern day “show me your papers?” If you answer YES to any of these questions then tell your friends, relatives and neighbors to sign up on our TNCSS Substack. We will be fighting to address all of these issues in 2026. TNCSS Substack and be sure to visit our website": tncss.weebly.com

TN “School Choice” Program Funding Islamic Indoctrination - ARTICLE (click on picture to read article by Alex Newman)

Knox For Liberty is hosting Monty Fritts Monday, October 6, 2025 (TONIGHT) at 7pm ET in Knoxville, TN - FLYER

THANK YOU