TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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DandD's avatar
DandD
11h

He's my candidate!

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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
12h

Does monty understand there is no US government and there is US, inc, a british corporation. Rescind your right to vote and don't participate in the fraud of voting for some freemasin pedos. The 14th goes into this.

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