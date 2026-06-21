Why does TNCSS support Monty Fritts for Governor of Tennessee? He is the only candidate that actually understands the US and TN Constitutions. He is the only candidate that WILL insure the state of TN abides by both Constitutions. Monty Fritts also supports the work of TNCSS to restore state sovereignty and our rightful authority over the federal government including the Supreme Court. His record supports his campaign promises. The record of Rose and Blackburn speaks volumes about their understanding of the Constitution and their willingness to actually abide by the oath they took to support and defend the US and TN Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Fritts’ constitutional voting record is 94%, Rose 78%, Blackburn 63%. Actions speak louder than campaign rhetoric. Monty Fritts is also a committed man of faith. The fact that he was able to pass a resolution making the month of July a month of prayer and fasting in all 95 counties was no small accomplishment.

What are the other candidates for Governor doing? I see no events posted by any of them except Monty Fritts - no debates - no meetings. Below are 3 separate live meetings in Tennessee with Monty Fritts on June 22nd. 3 chances to meet and hear from Monty Fritts. The meeting immediately below will not be live on X but you can find many other recordings of Monty on his X account.

CORRECTION: The event below can be seen live on Cathy Hinners personal Facebook page. The QR code on the flyer will take you to a donate page to support Monty for Tennessee Governor.

THANK YOU