This meeting is a great event but will be cancelled unless they get 20 people to attend. Jeff Cobble will be traveling a long distance to do this conference and he does not charge for the meeting or travel. Believe me you will not be sorry for attending. Jeff will open your eyes to the truth about the discussion topics and instill knowledge that will benefit everyone that attends and allow you to educate others. RSVP is required.

March 21: Who do you know lives in Smith County and would be honored to sit at Monty Fritts’ table at the Reagan Day Dinner of the Friends of the Republican Party of Smith County? Please have those friends and family contact me ASAP - 931.316.9639. I’ve attached that e-flyer, too.

You have a chance to see Monty Fritts, an answered solution we need for Tennessee, educate yourself more about lawful solutions to the mess our Union is in, and stand in support of Monty publicly (not to mention enjoy a free dinner)

Bill To Provide Just Compensation/Protect Rights Of Tennessee Property Owners From Eminent Domain Fails In House Subcommittee - remember this when you go to vote in August/November. It is time to clean house in Nashville. Vote out the old and vote in the new. There are VERY FEW legislators right now that are doing what is right for Tennesseans. VOTE in the primary and lets turn a new page. Starting with who we elect as our next Governor. One of the few good guys (Rep. Bud Hulsey) carried this bill for one of our very own TNCSS County Leaders. ARTICLE

THANK YOU