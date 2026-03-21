The Tennessee Constitution - John offers a free PDF but owning a copy of the book that you can share with others and refer to easily is a must. I also recommend buying a copy for your grand children if they reside in TN. This book explains the original intent of every part of our TN Constitution. It is not enough to just read it you also need to actually understand the intent of each section. The article below explains why it so important that we start learning our rights that are being stolen from us and have been for decades and YES it is happening not only at the federal level but at our state level as well. It would be interesting to ask some questions of the candidates running for Governor about the TN Constitution. I think you will be VERY surprised - ARTICLE

Reagan Day Gala Straw Poll Sparks Competing Narratives as Lara Logan Issues Stark Warning to Republicans - by Kelly Jackson TruthWire News - ARTICLE

Are you tired of having to hold your nose when you vote or decide between the best of 2 evils? Well I know I am and that is why I will be proudly voting for Monty Fritts. Monty was 40 years old when he returned to active duty. He did so out of dedication and loyalty to America. - VIDEO

Don’t DC My TN - VIDEO

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