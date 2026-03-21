TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
6h

Why did Monty jump in on the Trump Venezuela action, if he is a Constitutionalist?

If he was ok with that idiotic move, where does he stand with this Iran "excursion"?

I'm sick of the lesser of the evils.

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
7h

Thanx Karen!

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