The TN Assembly officially is open for business as of 12pm on January 13, 2026. All bills for the 2026 legislative session must be submitted by our elected Representatives and Senators by noon on Friday, January 30, 2026. This is an extremely short time frame in which to get bills written and filed but not surprising given this is an election year and I am sure they plan for a short session.

If you support Monty Fritts as our next Governor in Tennessee we need to get his name out there. Steve Bannon from Real Americas Voice (The Warroom) could put Monty on the map. I sent him an email with information about Monty and asked that he have Monty on his show for an interview. If a lot of people send him and email perhaps he might take us up on our request. HERE is a link to Steve Bannon’s contact form. No promises but we won’t accomplish anything if we don’t try. You could also try sending a request to Steve Bannons Media Request email too: Media Request

Hidden In Plain Sight – Tennessee’s Yellow Brick Road To Citizenship - Now WHAT is Governor Lee going to do about this? Is he going to press charges against these people/organizations? I highly doubt he will do a dang thing!! ARTICLE

If you are interested in following legislation that matters to our liberty and freedom beyond what TNCSS will be supporting please sign up for legislative updates from TCGC (Tennessee Constitutional Grassroots Coalition) at: TCGC EMAIL TCGC is also on Facebook, Instagram, X

Bayer Runs New Deceitful Ads to Increase Glyphosate Support. - the ads fail to tell the public that Glyphosate also causes cancer - Bayer a GERMAN company has lobbyists in every state in America lying to our elected and threatening to stop providing this pesticide to states that fail to jump on board. Bayer does not own the patent to this chemical and there are other companies that can provide it if TN wants it. If this law passes (it has already passed in our TN Senate) in the TN House in 2026 and if you or a loved one dies, is disabled or made sick from their poisons they want complete immunity. That means no possibility to sue them or get compensation. Here in TN Rep. Grills and Sen. Stevens are sponsoring the legislation to give them total immunity - If they tell you this bill does not give Bayer immunity the are either lying or they have done research on their own. Please start making phone calls to your TN Representative and let them know as their constituent you are asking him/her to vote NO for HB0809 AND place a call to Rep. Grills and tell him to withdraw this bill. Rep. Grills number is: 615-741-0718 (HB0809/SB0527) ARTICLE

Did We Forget What the Constitution Really Means? - Buried in History - The Constitutions True Intent - TN Informer host and co-founder of TNCSS David Vance welcomes guest David Benner - this is an interview you will not want to miss - VIDEO

VERIFIED ELECTIONS? by Lex Greene - And TN is no exception. In the next legislative session we will have legislation to insure that every person on a TN election ballot has been verified. In the past we have had many candidates on our ballot that did not meet the requirements to be elected to the office they were running for. Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Ted Cruz, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, Bobbie Jindal were never eligible to run for VP or President yet they all were on election ballots in EVERY state. Hopefully in 2026 this will change for the state of TN. The legislation is written. We have a House sponsor (Rep. Bud Hulsey) and we are looking for a Senate sponsor. ARTICLE

