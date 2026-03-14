It is very sad that most Americans do not understand ANYTHING about their Constitution. What they do know are lies and distortion from our government and our media. Even worse is most Tennesseans have never read our state Constitution and many do not even know we have a state Constitution. In some areas our TN state Constitution provides even more protections than the US Constitution. Did you know that the TN Constitution is the only state Constitution ratified by the then federal government?? TN has probably the best state Constitution in existence today. A book researched and written by a true constitutional originalist (John Gentry) wrote a book to educate Tennesseans on our TN state Constitution. It truly is a must read and a must get in the hands of our young folks. The reason we don’t know much about our US Constitution or our state Constitution is by design. When people know their rights they cannot be easily manipulated and we have been severely manipulated for decades. LINK TO PURCHASE THE BOOK

Bill Requiring Counties To Check Tennessee Voter Rolls For Illegal Aliens Fails In House Subcommittee - Another example of how our supposedly conservative legislature continues to act like Democrats. Be wise in your voting choices in August/November - ARTICLE

Testimony of Catherine Austin Fitts on Cash and Programmable Money Bills in Tennessee Legislature - even with a world renowned economic expert testifying for these 2 bills our legislators voted against them. This is only more evidence that lobbyists and leadership control how our legislators vote. VOTE ALL INCUMBENTS OUT in 2026. ARTICLE

Bill Creating Mental Health Home Visiting Program For Kids From Birth Passes Tennessee Senate This is nothing more than big brother coming into our homes. The mental health of children is the job for a parent not the government. I can see how this is going to create a lot of problems. Why do these people think they have the right over other people’s children??? I hope people can see this for what it truly is all about and decide not to participate. The law is voluntary now but I can guarantee in the future it will be mandatory. They have been trying to send people into our homes for years. Penny Schwinn tried to do it when she was the Commissioner of Education in Tennessee and she got shut down. Now they pass this law and it will not stop with this law. DO NOT COMPLY!!!- ARTICLE

Have You Given Up Already - by Lex Greene - the TN bill mentioned in this article is HB2613/SB2484 (sponsored by Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Janice Bowling). HB2613 will be heard on March 17th by the Elections and Campain Finance Subcommittee and SB2484 will also be heard on March 17th BUT it is #35 on the agenda so chances are it will be rolled. HB2613 is #3 so it is most likely it will be heard and voted on. In my TNCSS Substack for Friday, March 13th I supplied the contact information for HB2613 and I do hope you send your email and make a few phone calls. The TN citizen author of this legislation will be providing expert testimony. ARTICLE

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