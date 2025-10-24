Jeff Cobble, the author of our nullification process bill, speaks at the Freedom Fest - Please take a listen. I guarantee you will be glad you did - 20 min. VIDEO

The Players Behind the Globalization of Education - What we are being told about “school choice”, vouchers etc. is a huge lie and we are being led by people that either know the real agenda or those that should but are illiterate to the facts of what has been taking place in education for decades and refuse to see the truth and it is getting really close to being too late. The Common Core State Standards were not just for the US they were global and their goal was just as the article says to create a “one-world curriculum, a global workforce and a populace conditioned to accept their place in the spokes of the globalist wheel” I personally think at this point the only solution is home education. Even if the US Dept. of Ed is shut down (it won’t be folks….they will just move the deck chairs to the Dept. of Labor and throw some crumbs to the states) I don’t trust the states to do any better…..they have already proven they cannot. This article and Substack is from one of our fellow Tennesseans and former teacher that has been fighting for our kids and real education for a long time. ARTICLE

Tennessee built a billion-dollar voucher program designed not to know if it works. When Monty Fritts becomes the next Governor of Tennessee this scam will be ended!!! ARTICLE

STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM - Petition to REPEAL REAL ID and support Senator Rand Paul’s legislation (S.2769). TN will have REAL ID legislation in 2026 and we will need people in Tennessee to support this bill. More to come. PETITION

Also, another petition from Anti-Globalist International - PETITION

Putting an end to REAL ID will put a huge crimp in the federal Digital ID agenda!!

I think it is important not to vote for a candidate because you are familiar with their name but perhaps know nothing of their record. I have attached below the Freedom Index - A Congressional Scorecard Based on the U. S. Constitution for both Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative John Rose

BLACKBURN

ROSE

and TN Legislative Report Card

FRITTS (Fritts is the only TN legislator to score a 99% constitutional votes in both committee and floor of the full House)

The right choice, based on Constitutional integrity, is obvious.

What does it mean, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”? by Tennessean C. Richard Archie. This is just another article demonstrating that our TN Governor and AG have no respect for the Constitution. They are both constitutional illiterates. Funny how AG Skrmetti wrote a negative opinion about our nullification process bill because he believes the court is the supreme law of the land (which again shows his constitutional illiteracy) but it appears he only believes that when it aligns with the wishes of the Governor or one can only imagine who else he might be representing. He surely does not represent the people of Tennessee. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land not the court. Our founders assigned the least amount of power to the Judicial branch of our government but over the years they have usurped power never delegated in our Constitution and we have sat back an allowed them to take power they don’t have just as we have allowed the other 2 branches to take power they don’t have. There is a reason why they stopped teaching constitutional law to law students and stopped teaching the Constitution in our schools. Uninformed citizens, dumbed down citizens are easier to control and steal their God given rights. I have found when schools do teach anything about the Constitution is the perverted version they want future voting, taxpaying citizens to believe and provided to students with a slanted view from leftist teachers that have no problem sharing their own anti-American views to young, malleable minds. ARTICLE

