The Great Taking: Is the Global Looting of Private Property Imminent? - PLEASE take the time to get educated about this. It is not a conspiracy theory, it is a conspiracy fact and the conspiracy is against you and me. In TN we have legislation again this year to change the part of the UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) Article 8 that makes this taking possible. If you have never watch the video (The Great Taking) you need to dig it up and watch it. There is also a book by the same title. TN has had both Mr. Webb and Mr. Grande testify on behalf of the TN legislation. ARTICLE

The Tennessee legislation is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey and Sen. Page Walley. HB2611/SB2214 you can find a copy of this bill on our TNCSS website. These bills have not yet been assigned to a committee but when they do I will let everyone know and we need to jump on these committee members. Always be polite but also remind them we are in an election year. This bill was moving nicely through committee last year until the big bankers with their big check books swooped in and filled our legislators with a bunch of lies. The fact that the little guy is going to get screwed and the big guy made whole in the case of a collapse is not a lie. It is the bankers that are lying because they have a lot to lose if Article 8 get overturned in TN because other states will follow suit. PLEASE be sure to share this Substack with everyone you know and encourage them to jump on board. This is just one of many vitally important bills for 2026 and we always have an advantage to have our voices heard during an election year.

Monty Fritts Town Hall in Clarksville, TN | Meeting Voters Who Braved the Ice & Cold - you need to listen and share - This is long but it includes an awesome citizen Q&A session - 1 hr. 36 min. VIDEO

If you support Monty Fritts for TN Governor please cast a vote for him in this survey. When I first shared this survey Monty was at 41% and Marsha was at 51%……Monty has taken the lead so lets see if we can build that lead - SURVEY

Why Are People Opposed to REAL ID? make no mistake about it, if the SAVE Act gets passed REAL ID will be required to vote forcing many people to decide if they want to give up their God given right to freedom, liberty and privacy or give up their right to vote. For the most part the SAVE Act is good but unless they remove the requirement to create a new federal ID based on the same requirements as the REAL ID they will just use what they already have implemented……REAL ID and guess what you don’t need to be a citizen to get a REAL ID. Also, reference to being born on US soil automatically makes you a citizen is untrue and a bastardization of the original intent of the 14th Amendment. And what will be next? REAL ID to get a loan, open a bank account, buy a gun/ammo, get health care and health insurance, medicare, medicaid, Social Security….YES, YES and YES. THAT is the REAL intention of REAL ID. It is destined to be the Digital ID in the US. They want you to believe that most Americans have succumbed to REAL ID and that is not true. If you have a REAL ID you can go to your DMV and hand it over and get a regular state license. Go to refuserealid.org for all the information you need. 3 min. VIDEO

This year we have 2 excellent bills to address REAL ID. Both are sponsored by Rep. Hulsey and Sen. Johnson. HB2612/SB1783 only the Senate bill has been assigned to a committee. As soon as it is scheduled I will need everyone to get engaged. HB2609/SB2612 neither bill has been assigned to a committee yet. You can read a copy of each bill on our TNCSS website TNCSS Website

Senator Walley’s Immunity Bill Shrouded With Conflict Of Interest (Op-Ed By Connie Reguli, J.D.) - in other words these 2 legislators (Walley/Hicks) care more about protecting people that harm these vulnerable children or fail to do their job to protect these children than passing legislation to make them MORE accountable for the treatment and care of these children. What could possibly be behind this legislation? It is not hard to figure that out. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING