The End of Election Integrity - On Tuesday, March 24. 2026 the wretched Senate State and Local Government committee (the committee where all GOOD bills are sent to die) heard the Ballot Access Bill sponsored by Senator Bowling. This bill would require that every candidate on a Tennessee election ballot is vetted and proof provided to guarantee that candidates for House or Senate are citizens and candidates for - President/VP are natural born citizens. The expert witness states that in the past 7 candidates for President/VP were not natural born citizens which proves our vetting process has failed to insure the constitutional requirement has not been upheld. 5 of those 7 candidates were Republican (Cruz, Ramaswamy, Haley, Rubio, Jindal) and 2 were Democrat (Obama, Harris). I can add an 8th name…..Dr. Shiva who ran as an Independent. What we saw today was our TN Assembly refusing to insure that eligible candidates are on our TN election ballots. They also have violated their oath of office to defend and uphold the US and TN Constitutions. Senator Kerry Roberts was the only member of the committee that voted for the bill. Senator Yarbro actually mocked the witness and the meaning of natural law. Here is a must read and SHARE article by the author of the Ballot Access Bill…..Mr. JB Williams. BTW….the House bill sponsored by Rep. Hulsey passed in Elections & Campaign Finance Committee ARTICLE

On Wednesday, March 25th again the Senate State and Local Govt Committee violated their oath and the right and duty of the state to exercise its authority over unconstitutional acts by the federal government. Restoring States Rights Through Nullification Act (SB2657/HB2610) sponsored by Rep. Hulsey/Sen. Bowling was killed even after the House bill passed both House committees and was waiting to get a vote in the full House. Another example of how the Senate State and Local Govt Committee (and other committees in our TN Assembly) take orders from leadership and lobbyists not the people that put them in office. Time to take out the trash in Nashville in the August primary/November election. Chairman Briggs in his usual arrogant way dismissed discussion on the bill because they heard all they needed to hear at Summer Study. Well there are several new members of that committee that were not present when this bill was presented on several occasions to the same committee nor were they present during the Summer Study. YES votes were Senator Lowe, Senator Roberts and Senator Walley. 3 Senators did what was right for the people of TN and they listened to their constituents.

Well the legislative session is starting to wind down and the candidates will be out campaigning, filling your head with campaign propaganda and asking for your money. This was truly the worst legislative session for the people of Tennessee and there are only a small handful of legislators that deserve being elected again. Lets make this an election year where we send a strong message to those we elect. We need to make them fear us more than they fear leadership and lobbyists (to be honest they do not fear leadership and lobbyists..…they obey because there is something in it for them). But it is WE THE PEOPLE that put them in office and it is WE THE PEOPLE that can take them out. VOTE SMART this year.

I thank everyone that sent emails and made phone calls. I also thank you for the support to bring our expert to Tennessee to testify in support of our REAL ID bill. Allison Lucas, J.D. did an excellent job but the committee decided to hear the bill again in 2027.

THANK YOU