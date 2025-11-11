To my partner David Vance and all the military veterans that served our country; I truly thank you for your service, loyalty, bravery and sacrifice. Today, we honor you all.

At the Freedom Fest a guest found a piece of jewelry in the ladies room. If you or someone you know attended the Freedom Fest in Loudon, TN and lost a piece of ladies jewelry please contact me. My email is: karen.bracken@reagan.com

Next year The TCGC Freedom Fest will be looking to do an indoor event in August 2026. If anyone knows of a reasonably priced venue with large seating capacity and a stage located centrally within the state please let me know.

PLEASE sign up for the TCGC Email. TCGC will be providing great information during the next legislative session and for the 2026 elections. TCGC

There will be an event in Knoxville on December 18, 2025 and below are the details. There is a link for tickets in the CHAT on the right side of the screen. Monty Fritts will be the guest speaker. All donations from this event will support local and state conservative candidates and strengthen conservative organizing efforts across Tennessee. If we want change we need to support change. LINK

2026 TN Governor’s Race: Obion Co. Reagan Dinner w/ John Rose & Monty Fritts, (Blackburn absent) - This is long but well worth the time. VIDEO

TNCSS has been working since the end of the 2025 session to bring some very important legislation to the TN Assembly in 2026. You will want to be kept informed and hopefully participate in helping us get these very important bills passed. Please tell your friends, neighbors and relatives about TNCSS and ask them to join our TNCSS Substack. It is free and it will always be free. There will be very important legislation to address the out of control local property taxes in TN and we will need a lot of public support if we will have a chance at getting it passed. Believe me the cities and counties will fight hard against it because they don’t want to actually be held accountable for how they spend our tax dollars and they want no limits on how high they can raise our taxes. And this is just one of the very important issues we will be supporting. TNCSS SUBSTACK

TNCSS also has a great website with a lot information. The website also has our TNCSS County Leaders listed with their contact information. If your county is not on the list I hope you would consider representing your county for TNCSS. It requires very little personal time. TNCSS WEBSITE

I would like to clarify an unfounded, constitutionally illiterate accusation about nullification. Nullification is simply a states duty and right to refuse to comply with any law, regulation, rule, EO, mandate, treaty, international agreement that violates our US Constitution. Nullification DOES NOT REPEAL ANY LAW. Nullification cannot be used against constitutional law. Nullification IS NOT SECESSION. We are not promoting succeeding from the federal government. It is simply a tool in which to exercise our rights as a sovereign state. The Constitution clearly states in Art. 1 Sec. 8 the powers delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states. The rest remains with the states and the people of the states. Any laws passed by Congress that are unconstitutional are null and void of law and therefore the states are not required to comply. Even Marbury v. Madison makes clear the law of the land is the Constitution. The states delegated very few and defined powers to the federal government while the states have indefinite powers. The problem is very few, especially modern day lawyers, are clueless when it comes to the original intent of the US and TN Constitutions. This is how they get away with doing things they do not have the power or authority to do and we have allowed it to happen and generally because there was a free handout attached. They are not living documents. The Constitution does not change with the times. The Constitution is changed only through the amendment process.

“The several states that formed that instrument (meaning the Constitution), being sovereign and independent, have the unquestionable right to judge of its infraction; and that nullification, by those sovereignties, of all unauthorized acts done under colour of that instrument, is the rightful remedy.” Thomas Jefferson (emphasis is mine)

In Federalist 45 Madison observed “the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite.” (emphasis is mine)

Tennessee is not for sale. - Or is it?? And just a little FYI…it is now being exposed there was massive fraud in the NYC election. No surprise there because election fraud is rampant in NYC, NJ and PA. People bragging about voting for Mamdani numerous times; people being paid big bucks to vote for Mamdani. ARTICLE

