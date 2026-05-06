Tennessee Redistricting Special Session Day 1: Rules Set & Democrat Meltdowns - PLEASE understand that law required some districting based on racial make-up. The Supreme Court recently ruled this was unconstitutional. Our Constitution sets up the guidelines and districts created based on racial make up is unconstitutional and THIS IS THE REASON TN is meeting to redraw the districts. TN is one of the states that created a district based on race. This must be corrected so don’t fall for the false statements by Democrats that Republicans are doing this to suppress Democrat votes. This is being done because TN is in violation of the US Constitution. ARTICLE

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