TCGC FREEDOM FEST IS SATURDAY OCTOBER 4, 2025. THIS IS THE BIGGEST, BEST PATRIOT EVENT OF THE YEAR IN TENNESSEE. Remember folks tickets to the Freedom Fest are now FREE because of a few great sponsors but you need to register. Currently over 300 FREE Tickets have been reserved and 50 booths will be set up. There will be several TPUSA tables at the FREEDOM FEST this year. TCGC wants to make sure there are enough food wagons to accommodate the crowd so be sure to get your free ticket. Below is the latest flyer and speaker/entertainment line-up. The 1st pdf below is the Freedom Fest Flyer. The 2nd pdf below is Speaker/Entertainment Schedule for the day. You won’t want to miss anything so bring your chairs and your appetite and spend the entire day. GO TO: TCGC1776.org to get your FREE Ticket

Tcgc 10x10 13 3.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 Show Schedule 730KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TNCSS will also have a table at the Freedom Fest and our co-founder David Vance (and host of The TN Informer show) will be at the table along with Ray Morgan (TNCSS County Leader for Loudon County) and Howard Burnette (TNCSS County Leader for Cumberland County). Be sure to stop by and say “Howdy.”

If you would like to join the TCGC Email list please go to the link below and enter your email address. TCGC and TNCSS are in this fight together - TCGC EMAIL SIGNUP To view all the great info on TCGC visit their website - TCGC Website

Mises Caucus of TN interviewed TN candidate for Governor Monty Fritts. Every interview with Representative Fritts not only provides a glimpse at the candidate but always provides an education that we dearly need when it comes to understanding our US and TN Constitution. 60 min. VIDEO

PLEASE share our FREE TNCSS Substack with your friends, relatives and neighbors and ask them to sign up. Once the legislative session fires up in January they won’t want to miss the action. They can sign up for our free SUBSTACK here. This year is going to be a barn burner year at the Capitol.

THANK YOU