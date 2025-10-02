The TCGC Freedom Fest has the makings of a record breaking crowd. With over 500 tickets requested, 50 booths and a great line up of speakers this is going to be an event not to be missed. BUT TCGC is in dire need of volunteers. The outpouring of interest in attending the Freedom Fest was totaling unexpected. This is just another sign of the patriotism that has been awakened in the American people. If you can volunteer or members of your group are interested in helping please contact Tracey Smith at: chair@knoxforliberty.org

Tcgc 10x10 13 3.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THANK YOU