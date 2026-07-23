Who Is Behind Tennessee First Action? Anonymous Political Group Quietly Spends Thousands in Tennessee GOP Races - I say either this PAC step up and announce who they are or the candidates return the donation we should not even consider voting for any of these candidates. There is a reason they are staying in the shadows and there is a reason they are supporting these candidates - Just sayin’ - ARTICLE

WHY can’t we not get a debate for the very important job of Governor of the state of Tennessee??? There is one candidate that is ready and willing and has agreed each time he has been asked. The other two……not so much. Tennesseans deserve to hear what these candidates have to say broadcast for everyone to hear. VIDEO (2 min. 30 secs.)

It is the voting record that counts. This is their career average. Monty scored a 100% one year while Blackburn scored a 41% one year. Monty fully supports nullifying any federal law, rule, regulation etc. that violates the delegated authorities given to the federal government by the states and the people of the states. If is ain’t listed in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution it belongs to the states!!!

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