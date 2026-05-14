TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Patty Canter's avatar
Patty Canter
2d

It was great working with you on the library issue some years ago. You have been a great help in so many ways for the state of Tennessee. God bless you in your move and time with family.

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charlie sewell's avatar
charlie sewell
1d

Thank you for your emails over the years. I start each day with my 1st cup of coffee with you insights. Blessing to you

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