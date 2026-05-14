Before you decide (or let the media decide for you) you must know who you are selecting to be the next Governor of Tennessee (and all elected seats). The Freedom Index scores constitutional/conservative candidates on their record. Blackburn 68, Rose 73, Fritts 94. That record should be enough to know who is the right person for be the next Governor of Tennessee. Please take the time to read this factual comparison of the 3 candidates from Stand for Health Freedom. If you want change you have to step outside the box to find it. Voting for a candidate because of their name/money is irresponsible. PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION. Tennessee’s future lies in this next election. We have to get it right.

Tn Governor Candidates 5 117KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As of May 20, 2026 I will be moving to Pennsylvania. My husband passed away on July 3, 2025 and I am moving back to PA to be with my family. I thank all of you that have supported TNCSS and please know that TNCSS continues under new leadership. My co-founder David Vance will take the lead. He will continue the fight for Tennessee’s rights as a sovereign state.

I was a political activist in PA for years before coming to Tennessee so I have a lot of friends and contacts in PA. Although my hope is to spend time with my sister, daughter, grand kids and great grand kids; who knows…….I might just get sucked back in to the fight in PA.

God Bless each and every one of you. Your support kept me in the fight and I hope it continues under the leadership of David Vance. Dave has an awesome show each Monday evening at 7pm CT/8pm ET. You can also watch the archive on YouTube and many other venues. I say this without bias….it truly is the best show in town especially if you want to be kept up to date on what is happening in TN and around the world. Dave has great guests every week. tninformer.com

THANK YOU