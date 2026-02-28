Gary Humble (Former CEO of the very successful and effective TN Stands) Launches Conservative States — A National Civic Technology Movement Born In Tennessee - ARTICLE

Tennessee State & County Election Officials Block Thorough Inquiries Into Firm That Handles 70% Of State’s Voter Rolls & Voter Registration Systems - when you are told that TN is #1 for election integrity does not mean we do not have election fraud in Tennessee; it just means we are not as corrupt as other states but believe me we do have election fraud in the state of TN. Capt. Seth Keshel when analyzing voter data found Rutherford County, TN was among the top 100 counties across the US with the undeniable election fraud. ARTICLE

HB1971 / SB1958: Sovereign Immunity’s Moral, Historical, and Legal Bankruptcy - this bill is still alive and the House bill will be heard on 3/11/26. I will be sending out an action item next Friday. ARTICLE

The Lie That Just Will Not Die: If you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the ‘truth’ - this article is in regard to The Great Taking. TN has legislation to end UCC Article 8 and protect people like you and me. And make no mistake the bankers are all over this bill lobbying strongly against it. Although these 2 bills are scheduled to be heard next week it is very likely they will be rolled for 1. week. HB2611 (Rep. Bud Hulsey) and SB2214 (Sen. Walley). HB2611 is #29 on the agenda so the chances of it being heard are pretty unlikely. I will issua an ACTION ALERT when these bills actually do get heard in a committee. We will need HUGE citizens support. You financial future could depend on these bills getting passed. ARTICLE

House Committee To Hear Revived Bill Allowing For Disenrollment Of Illegal Alien Children In Tennessee Public Schools - this article also includes the info you need to contact members of the committee that will hear this bill. For every minute and every dollar a teacher spends trying to teach an illegal child American students lose out. Tax payers should not have to foot the bill to educate these children. Educating our citizen children is already out of control and this just adds an additional burden. How many of these children will be getting the Governor Lee socialist vouchers?? It is time our legislators grew a spine. AND another fact……the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT has no constitutional authority or jurisdiction over education and that includes the Supreme Court. It is also time our AG and our elected understood the US Constitution and the fact that the states have the power not the federal government. The states delegated just 18 enumerated powers to the federal government. EVERYTHING else belongs to the states and the people of the states. Art. 1 Sec. 8…..READ IT. Do you see education listed??? ARTICLE

