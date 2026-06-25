Tennessee State Senator Rusty Crowe Running For Reelection: A Look At His Voting Record - I like Senator Crowe,. He truly tries to do the right thing. But, if he and others in our TN Assembly truly understood the Constitution they would not have to pass all of these laws to protect the God given freedoms we already had and that no man can take from us. Nullification is all our Assembly/Governor/AG had to do to keep the federal government in their lane. It is also the responsibility of the citizens to make sure our state government does their job in protecting our God given rights. Our Constitution was written to limit the federal government not to limit the authority of the states and the people of the states. The federal government was granted by the states and the people of the states VERY limited and defined powers. They are laid out in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. If it isn’t listed there the power rests with the state and the people of the state. ARTICLE

Did Trump Actually Endorse Marsha Blackburn? The Evidence Says Otherwise. In the video Kelly Jackson of TruthWire News provides the proof - ARTICLE/VIDEO (21 min.)

Tennessee Firearms Association Releases Statewide Online Poll Results for August 2026 Governor Primary Candidate Preferences - ARTICLE

Metro Nashville Estimates 18 Business Days to Produce Records on Nearly $1.5 Million in Grants to Pro-Illegal Alien Nonprofits After Tennessee Star Request - ARTICLE

Knox County Bans Data Centers for One Year - they should be banned forever! - ARTICLE

THANK YOU