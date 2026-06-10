Tennessee State Senator Adam Lowe Running For Reelection: A Look At His Voting Record - when an elected official refuses to protect state sovereignty and defend our Constitution to me he is not worthy of being elected. Senator Lowe does not deserve to be elected again. Yes he has done some good things but not standing up for the Constitution and our sovereignty as a state against the corrupt federal government far outweighs any good he may have done. ARTICLE

Tennessee State House District 1 Race: Has Crawford Outstayed His Welcome? (Op-Ed By Angie Vogt) - Yes he has and so have many others. We need a purification in Nashville this year. ARTICLE

Petition Against Data Center Near Nashville Zoo Has Over 336,000 Signatures…So Far - We need to be on our toes and fight these data centers with everything we have. The only way is to start attending your city and county meetings because they are not advertising these centers or asking for your opinion. They are built to spy on us and will cost us dearly in energy and water use that YOU will pay for and we will also see rationing and extremely high prices not to mention the noise and health hazards they cause. We cannot have land for houses or farms but we always seem to have land for those trying to steal our freedoms and control our lives. If you live in Davidson County there will be a meeting on Thursday. BE THERE. Speak up. There is also a link to the petition in this article. Many of these centers have been stopped because of huge public engagement against them. If they ignore you just remember it when you go to vote - ARTICLE

Kent Morrell is running against incumbent Senator Richard Briggs (Chair of the infamous Senate State and Local Govt Committee where all good bills go to die) in Senate district 7 - Briggs votes and steers his committee members to vote the way leadership tells him to vote; not how the people want him to vote. He needs to be replaced. I find him to not only be against the will of the people I believe he is an enemy to the people of Tennessee. Anyone that has followed him will surely agree. Kent will be interviewed on TN Informer on June 11th at 8pm CT/9pm ET - Here is a link with a Notify Me option - YOUTUBE

To learn more about Kent here is a link to his website - He can use all the help he can get so please donate and/or help his campaign - SEND KENT

Senator Briggs Voting Record from TN Stands Legislative Report Card - REPORT CARD

Bad Bill Briggs - BBB

REMINDER: TN Informer host David Vance will interview County Commissioner Jessica Means. Jessica is running for TN House seat in District 1 against incumbent John Crawford on Thursday, June 18th @8pm CT/9pm ET - TN INFORMER (you can also watch live on YouTube - pull up the YT site for TN Informer)

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