Private-school voucher expansion faces Tennessee GOP opposition - lets hope now that Governor Lee will be out of office soon the members of the Assembly will do what is right and not fear the retribution of the Governor for going against this unconstitutional theft of taxpayer money. Understand the only people that will benefit this program are those that can already afford private school not the children of poor families. If people only understood the real reason this is being pushed all over the country. It is not about improving education it is about sucking private and religious schools into the same system as federal education. ARTICLE

DHS Admits REAL ID Unreliable for Verifying Citizenship - ARTICLE

On Monday, January 19, 2026 at 7pm CT/8pm ET TNCSS Co-Founder David Vance and host of The Tennessee Informer will be hosting Twila Brase and Karen Bracken to discuss REAL ID and we will also share the current DRAFT REAL ID legislation. REAL ID was never about security. It was always about the quest for a Digital ID And REAL ID is slated to become the Digital ID for the US. If you have one get rid of it NOW and get a state driver license. Here in TN it is not mandatoryand if they tell you it is get the name of the person and location and send it to me. The federal law is voluntary. Go back to a regular state drivers license. Our compliance in their schemes is consent!!!

Exclusive Interview: Former Titans Wide Receiver Kevin Dyson Details Plans to Open Charter School in Nashville - ARTICLE

