Friday, January 16, 2026
Private-school voucher expansion faces Tennessee GOP opposition - lets hope now that Governor Lee will be out of office soon the members of the Assembly will do what is right and not fear the retribution of the Governor for going against this unconstitutional theft of taxpayer money. Understand the only people that will benefit this program are those that can already afford private school not the children of poor families. If people only understood the real reason this is being pushed all over the country. It is not about improving education it is about sucking private and religious schools into the same system as federal education. ARTICLE
DHS Admits REAL ID Unreliable for Verifying Citizenship - ARTICLE
On Monday, January 19, 2026 at 7pm CT/8pm ET TNCSS Co-Founder David Vance and host of The Tennessee Informer will be hosting Twila Brase and Karen Bracken to discuss REAL ID and we will also share the current DRAFT REAL ID legislation. REAL ID was never about security. It was always about the quest for a Digital ID And REAL ID is slated to become the Digital ID for the US. If you have one get rid of it NOW and get a state driver license. Here in TN it is not mandatoryand if they tell you it is get the name of the person and location and send it to me. The federal law is voluntary. Go back to a regular state drivers license. Our compliance in their schemes is consent!!!
Exclusive Interview: Former Titans Wide Receiver Kevin Dyson Details Plans to Open Charter School in Nashville - ARTICLE
Hey Karen, just a shout out for unity. Happy friday to all from sea to shining sea!
'The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.
The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.
You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.
This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.
The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.
This Is Our Country Not Theirs
This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.
We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.
Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.
Remember who you are. You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.
The billionaires are building robot armies because they know what is coming. They know that eventually the population will wake up and realize what has been done to them. They are preparing for that day. The question is whether we wake up before they finish building, or after.
Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.
Start acting like it before it is too late". —The Wise Wolf