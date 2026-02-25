Today at 9:30am CT/10:30am ET the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee will hear SB1783 sponsored by Senator Jack Johnson. This bill will require DMVs in Tennessee to provide factual information about REAL ID an effort to provide transparency regarding REAL ID. Citizens will be informed they have a choice between the federal REAL ID and the state driver license and will be required to fill out a form documenting their selection. They will be given the facts about REAL ID. If you have a REAL ID you can change it out for a regular state issued driver license. Many of our DMVs in Tennessee are giving Tennesseans and new residents to our state wrong information about REAL ID. The hearing will be in Senate Hearing Room #1 and the bill is #5 on the hearing schedule. If you are at the Capitol you might want to stop in to support this bill. If not you can watch via live video. HERE is a link to the site. Click on Wed. 2/25 and when the video for the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee camera says LIVE click on it and tune in. I had posted the email and phone numbers of the committee members and I know many of you did make contact and I THANK YOU. We actually had one member of the committee insist REAL ID is not a federal license. She said it was a state license. This is not true. REAL ID is a federal license passed under federal law in 2005 issued by the state. Even after sending her proof she still insists it is not a federal license. I am sure she will mention this during the hearing. I would be surprised if she does not.

The House bill (HB2612) is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey but does not yet have a date for a committee hearing.

MAKE NO MISTAKE SB1958/HB1971 is being pushed by the Governor and Attorney General to hamper our right to redress our grievances and we CANNOT let them get away with again violating their oath of office and our rights. When the Lt. Governor and the Speaker of the House co-sponsor a bill that should be all the red flag warning you need. It means they are trying to again take away our rights in order for them to act like Kings.

Urge members of the House Judiciary Committee to OPPOSE HB 1971 that would eliminate individuals’ ability to challenge unconstitutional state actions in court, undermining judicial oversight and individual rights against state power. Send a message using the TN Stands app - BE SURE TO ADD YOUR OWN PERSONAL MESSAGE…..be polite - THANK YOU - TN STANDS

If you wish to send a personal message below is the email list to copy and paste in your BCC to the House Judiciary Committee/

Remember every member of this committee is up for election in 2026

2 sponsors for this bill (HB1971) have already dropped their co-sponsorship……emails and calls DO WORK!

