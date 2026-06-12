Documentary: “Retirement Reset” Tuesday, June 16th, featuring our very own TN Representative Bud Hulsey. Bud fought to protect the savings of TN citizens but big bankers and big money, as usual stopped his efforts. UCC Article 8 insures banks are made whole in case of an economic crash. Bud’s legislation would reverse UCC Article 8 and insure that you and I get our money back first. Tucker Carlson, Alex Newman and others are also featured. If you live in or near Nashville I highly recommend attending this filming of Retirement Reset. I attended a private showing and this is truly worth seeing - FREE TICKETS (AMC Bellevue 12 · Nashville, TN

More Tennesseans Forced To Declare Bankruptcy Amid Republican Reluctance To Pass Laws Providing Tax Relief - the last legislative session was one of the most anti-Tennessean legislative sessions I have seen in 17 years since moving to Tennessee. There were several bills during the 2026 legislative session that would have provided property tax relief for all Tennesseans. The best of the lot was sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey. Rep. Fritts also had a good bill. But of course neither of the bills were passed.

This is why we need Rep. Fritts as Governor of Tennessee. He has and will fight for the things that are important to Tennesseans not big donors with deep pockets or DC bureaucrats. We need to send a REALLY LOUD message to our elected in Tennessee. There is going to be a new Sheriff in town and they better get on board or we will kick them off the ship. We need to clean up our Assembly in the August primary and general election in November.

We have some new faces running in 2026 and we need to get some fresh outlooks in Nashville. Jessica Means running against John Crawford in Dist. 1, Kent Morrell running against Sen. Richard Briggs in Dist. 7 are two worth mentioning.

NOTE: We cannot end property taxes in TN until we amend our state Constitution which requires a property tax BUT the proposals made by Rep. Hulsey and Rep. Fritts were very doable and would have provided relief for all property owners. Rep. Fritts is very aware of the need to amend our Constitution but that takes time and he has ideas on what to do in the interim. I hope he also incorporates the ideas Rep. Hulsey in with his own plan - ARTICLE

MAHA Institute endorse Jessica Means for TN House District 1 - ARTICLE

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