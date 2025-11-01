US Representative and candidate for TN Governor John Rose said in an interview with the TN Informer back in May how strongly he believed in states rights and supported using whatever tools we had to fight for states rights including NULLIFICATION. Just recently at an event that several TNCSS County Leaders attended Rose said nullification was akin to anarchy. When asked if he believed in the 18 items delegated to the federal government in the Constitution how come he votes for bills that violate the Constitution he said at times you have to compromise. Sorry buddy but there can be no compromise when it comes to the Constitution. Compromise is why we are where we are in this country today. Just like a politician. The man talks out of both sides of his mouth. If he lied to TN Informer about supporting nullification then what else has he lied about? You cannot believe in states rights and not believe or support the very tool the states have to keep the federal government in their lane and that tool is nullification. It is not the courts it is the states and the people of the states. WAKE UP Tennessee. We have one chance to set this state back on the right track and neither Rose or Blackburn will make it happen. They are both more of the same.

“The several states that formed that instrument (meaning the Constitution), being sovereign and independent, have the unquestionable right to judge of its infraction; and that nullification, by those sovereignties, of all unauthorized acts done under colour of that instrument, is the rightful remedy.” Thomas Jefferson (emphasis is mine)

