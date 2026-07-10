Rep. Jody Barrett/The Wonders of TN/Corporate Welfare/C. Richard Archie
Friday, July 10, 2026
Rep. Jody Barrett’s endorsement for TN Governor - ARTICLE
Tennessee is Hiding Something That Nobody Talks About - this is good - VIDEO
Starbucks Corporate Welfare Deal Will Cost Tennessee Taxpayers $15,000 Per Promised Job - Corporate welfare and the job it promised never seem to materialize - I say produce the jobs first and do not allow H1-B hires should come before we shell out money - ARTICLE
Tennessee Tops New Report For States With Highest Foreign-Born Population & Jobs Rate - this article is from April but still relevant - ARTICLE
Instruct your Representatives Tennessee - It is evident they don’t get it... by C. Richard Archie - ARTICLE
THANK YOU
Thanx Karen!