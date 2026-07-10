Rep. Jody Barrett’s endorsement for TN Governor - ARTICLE

Tennessee is Hiding Something That Nobody Talks About - this is good - VIDEO

Starbucks Corporate Welfare Deal Will Cost Tennessee Taxpayers $15,000 Per Promised Job - Corporate welfare and the job it promised never seem to materialize - I say produce the jobs first and do not allow H1-B hires should come before we shell out money - ARTICLE

Tennessee Tops New Report For States With Highest Foreign-Born Population & Jobs Rate - this article is from April but still relevant - ARTICLE

Instruct your Representatives Tennessee - It is evident they don’t get it... by C. Richard Archie - ARTICLE

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