On March 17, 2026 an expert, Ms. Allison Lucas, J.D., will be coming to Tennessee to be the expert witness for our REAL ID legislation. This legislation will protect Tennesseans against further intrusion on our freedoms from the federal government. The future for REAL ID is to make this a digital ID. The Director of Homeland Security can change the official purpose of the REAL ID with the stroke of pen. They can make it required to VOTE, get a bank account, get federal services, buy a house etc etc. In other words it becomes the DIGITAL ID for the US and total control over every citizen. This bill will provide protections from this. REAL ID on its foundation is a blatant violation of the US and TN Constitution but our state got into lock step against the people. Non citizens CAN get a REAL ID so the statement that REAL ID insures the owner is a citizen is not true. This bill is critically important and TNCSS needs donations/gifts in order to bring Ms. Lucas here to Tennessee. If you would like to help in this effort please send a check to:

Karen Bracken, 309 Brookwood Dr., Bristol, TN 37620. We may also bring her to Tennessee to testify on the Senate bill too. THANK YOU.

I was asked to share the link found in the short presentation below for the Church Voter Guide for North East Tennessee. I hope you will find it helpful and share the guide with your church, friends, neighbors and relatives.

A brief legislative update:

HB2611 - Sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey - This bill was to change the UCC Article 8 to make the stock owner the first to be made whole in the case of a economic crash like we had in 2008 instead of the institution holding the customer’s property. Excellent expert testimony was given in support of this bill but AGAIN the banking lobby won out and this bill failed.

HB2039 - Sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey - this bill would prevent programmable money from being forced on the public. Catherine Austin Fitts gave excellent testimony as to why we need this bill but as usual the banking lobby won out

HB2607 - Rep. Bud Hulsey had no choice but to withdraw his bill to cap property taxes. This is a huge loss for Tennesseans. The fix was in for a bill sponsored by Rep. Zachary. Rep. Zachary has a bill that has been amended to lean more in favor of the cities and counties than it does the tax payer. See that is the kind of bill leadership likes. Bills like Rep. Hulsey’s bill would have forced cities/counties to be more accountable and spend our money wisely (they do not today…..to many special interests with their hand out that promise votes at election time) and actually give real tax relief for years to come. The Zachary bill last for 4 years with a 3% cap + inflation (if inflation is 9% that means a 12% tax increase each year for 4 years) and these amounts can be banked for 4 years. So if we cap at 3% each year and inflation is 9% each year as it was under Biden at the end of 4 years if they bank it they could raise taxes 48% at the end of 4 years or just spread it out at 12% per year but at the end of the day at the end of 4 years it amounts to a 48% increase and what happens at the end of 4 years???? No one even asked that question. Again, I am using a hypothetical inflation rate but not out of the realm of possibility. It could even go higher.

Sadly, Rep. Hulsey will not be running again in 2026 and we the people of Tennessee will be losing one of the most constitutionally conservative STATESMEN in our legislature. He cannot be called a politician. He is a statesman who worries completely about the next generation not the next election. BUT AGAIN, the banking lobby wins. The real problem is our elected not the lobbyists. It is a failure of our elected who ARE politicians not statesmen. I hope you will find it hard to vote for any incumbent in 2026. Time to clean house and I personally do not care if Democrats get elected because most of our Republicans, including our Governor, act just like Democrats. At least we know where Democrats are coming from…….while Republicans hide who they truly are until it comes time to vote for legislation that is in the best interest of the people they always seem to stand firm with the lobbyists against the people. This legislative session has made it more apparent that our Republican legislators are not on our side more than any other legislative session I have ever witnessed and I have been watching our Assembly religiously for the past 17 years.

Rep Fritts had 2 excellent bills this week and both of those bills failed. One was to ban the poison mRNA in Tennessee (Sen. Bowling was the Senate sponsor) and another bill (HB1716) that would help address the huge increase on local property assessments on your home which are based on unrealized gains.

Here are a few more examples of how our TN Assembly voted against the people

NOTE: SENATOR BRIGGS IS UP FOR ELECTION IN 2026 and HE DOES HAVE AN OPPONENT. LET’S MAKE SURE BRIGGS DOES NOT RETURN TO OFFICE IN 2027!!

They pass a bunch of fluff bills but when it comes to the real hard issues people need addressed they cave every time.

A list of ACTION ITEMS for next week will be sent out on Friday, March 13th

