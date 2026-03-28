A Global Takeover is Underway! The REAL ID equals REAL DANGER. SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT: Part 5 - Thanks to Felicia G. 42 min. VIDEO

The END Of Election Integrity In Tennessee (Op-Ed By Lex Greene) - from Tennessee Conservative News - just one of many good bills that our Assembly killed. The good bills were sponsored by a handful of good people sitting in our state legislature but shot down by those controlled by leadership and lobbyists. These bills were sponsored in order to protect Tennesseans from what is about to happen with digital IDs, programmable money, states rights and many other overreaches by both state and federal government - Send them a LOUD message at the ballot box this year - ARTICLE

Liberty and Less Government A Grassroots Movement - ARTICLE/VIDEO (30 secs.)

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