Carole
Learning from those in Tennessee.

There should at least be limits put on local real estate taxes. There is a huge controversy in Nashville because the taxes on businesses downtown have suddenly QUADRUPLED this year, after already being ridiculously high. Businesses are going to be shuttered and the mayor’s attitude is “so what?”

Acme Feed & Seed is having their property taxes raised from $129,000 per year, up to $600,000 per year. In 2017, it was $77k. And that’s just one example.

Nashville has also doubled their budget. But with all of the building and expansion in recent years (which would have increased the tax base), it begs the question of where all this money is going because the services have not increased. Is Nashville the new Chicago?

