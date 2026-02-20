TNCSS PRIORITY BILL - NEEDS YOUR ACTION

On February 25, 2026 the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee will hear the first of our 2 REAL ID bills. This bill (SB1783) is sponsored by Senator Johnson. It will be heard by the committee at 9:30am CT/10:20am ET in Senate Hearing Room 1 or you can listen via video.

HERE is a link where you watch the meeting. Click on Wed. 2/25 and then go down to the Senate Transportation and Safety meeting and click on the camera to the right when it goes LIVE and watch the hearing. The bill is the 5th bill on the lineup so unless Senator Johnson rolls the bill to a future week it will be heard and voted on.

This bill is a REAL ID transparency bill. It will insure that very person that applies for a new license or renewal license signs a form designating whether they want a REAL ID or a regular TN state drivers license. REAL ID is a federal license and is a flat out violation of the Constitution. Driver licenses are a state function not a federal function. This bill also insures that people are given the facts about REAL ID. Especially that in the state of TN REAL ID NOT MANDATORY. There also is no extra charge in the state of TN if you elect to get a REAL ID. You DO NOT need a REAL ID to travel within the US. There are 16 alternative back up documents you can use in combination with your TN state driver license. I highly recommend refuserealid.org for the facts about REAL ID.

PLEASE copy/paste the email list below, paste the list in the BCC section of your email. Send a polite email to the members of the committee asking them to: Please vote YES for SB1783. You can let them know that there is a lot of misinformation given out to Tennesseans about REAL ID and this bill will end the misinformation.

sen.becky.massey@capitol.tn.gov, sen.mark.pody@capitol.tn.gov, sen.brent.taylor@capitol.tn.gov, sen.paul.bailey@capitol.tn.gov, sen.richard.briggs@capitol.tn.gov, sen.heidi.campbell@capitol.tn.gov, sen.tom.hatcher@capitol.tn.gov, sen.bill.powers@capitol.tn.gov, sen.jessie.seal@capitol.tn.gov

Below are the office numbers for the committee member if you wish to place a quick phone call: (make your phone call short and polite. You can use the same statement from the email to make it short and easy)

Sen. Massey - 615-741-1648

Sen. Pody - 615-741-2421

Sen. Taylor - 615-741-3036

Sen. Bailey - 615-741-3978

Sen. Briggs - 615-741-1766

Sen. Campbell - 615-741-6679

Sen. Hatcher - 615-741-0981

Sen. Powers - 615-741-2374

Sen. Seal - 615-741-2061

This is a very important bill so please show your support. The House bill is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey and does not yet have a hearing date.

As you all know SB1958 failed in the Senate on 2/17/26 with a 4 Yes/4 No/1 Pass vote. The House Bill HB1971 is scheduled for 3/11/26 before the House Judiciary Committee. The House bill has already passed 1 committee and if it gets passed on 3/11 the next step would be to the floor of the full House.

RUMOR has it that the Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to bring SB1958 back to the Senate Judiciary Committee (which the committee can do if voted on to do so). Now I ask myself “why would they agree to bring it back to the committee if some of the NO votes were already willing (or bullied) to change their vote"?? Now that is just my non-trusting gut feeling. I hope I am wrong but we will all need to make sure the committee knows we do not want this bill passed. I will put out the word as soon as we get a confirmed date bringing this bill back to the Senate.

Just in case you are not aware this bill strips the public’s ability to take the state to court for unconstitutional acts. Yes you can still sue but you won’t get anywhere unless you can prove injury (standing) and that is how they shut down the public from taking legal action against the state. The Governor could cut off your right arm and a Judge could still say you have no standing. STAY TUNED

If Rep. John Crawford is your TN state Representative and you are ready for a change……I know I am….Please consider supporting Sullivan County Commissioner Jessica Means. Jessica is not my County Commissioner but she has turned out to be my go to person. She took our petition to support the nullification process bill and put it on the docket and our resolution was passed without one NO vote. Even though she is not my Commissioner she is always willing to help anyone with a good cause. I surely hope you look at her website, consider a donation and help to support her. Jessica Means for House District 1

Blackburn Supports Eliminating Tennessee (STATE )Property Taxes - they left out a little word STATE (which I added) in their title and I believe it was by design and based on the comments it worked. Several comments indicate they think this article is talking about local property tax. As usual biased reporting from the TN Star is at work again. This article is very deceptive. She is not supporting the elimination of “property tax.” The majority of people do not even know a state property tax is possible that is why because of the title they would automatically assume Ms. Blackburn wants to eliminate LOCAL property tax.

She is supporting Amendment 2 which voters will vote on during the next election. Amendment 2 will add an amendment to our state constitution that would forbid a STATE property tax which we currently do not have and have not had for about 75 years. So yes we should vote YES but this article makes it sound like she is going to end local property tax which she cannot do because that too would require and amendment to our TN Constitution which requires a local property tax. And for those that think we cannot run city/county government without a local property tax. Think again. Stafford, TX has done it since 1995 and without raising sales tax. But if TN raised the sales tax and got rid of local property tax it would be a win because everyone that entered the state of TN would pay that tax. It would also force city/county government to fund only what is NEEDED not the nice to haves. It would force them to be fiscally responsible with OUR money. When you say we cannot do something that is just saying we have no imagination or willingness to try and perhaps have to give up some of the nice to haves that are not NEEDS. Cities/Counties don’t want to do it because they would have to be better stewards of our money. Florida is seriously looking at eliminating local property tax by the end of this year. AND why is it so important that the FARM BUREAU has stuck their controlling nose in support of such a legislation? - ARTICLE

