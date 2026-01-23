If you don’t know by now, after all of the information I have shared, that the REAL ID is a federal drivers license I have no idea then how to break through. The federal government has ZERO jurisdiction over state driver licenses but as usual our state government rolls over and allows it to happen. When a federal law is unconstitutional it is null and void of law and must be nullified by the state. This is the reason why I started TNCSS.

The REAL ID will in the near future no longer be voluntary…..they intend to make it mandatory and they intend to make it digital and it WILL BE THE NATIONAL DIGITAL ID that will control everything about you. The time to fight back is this year.

There are 2 good bills to address REAL ID in Tennessee. Rep. Bud Hulsey/Sen.Jack Johnson are sponsoring both bills. TNCSS supports both bills but our priority is the bill that Bud and I have worked on since May of 2025 (no bill number yet). Senator Johnson has a transparency bill (see below for a copy of SB1783). This bill will require that citizens know they have a choice and REAL ID is NOT mandatory. It will also provide information regarding REAL ID. There will be a form with information provide and you will be able to check off which license you want.

The other bill (has no bill number yet) is the meat and potatoes. It insures that REAL ID will NEVER be mandatory in TN. It also has a provision to refuse to comply with changes to the current “official purpose” of REAL ID. DHS can change the official purpose of the REAL ID whenever they want and for whatever purpose (could be required to get a bank account, buy a gun, get health insurance etc.) and they do not have to go to Congress to make those changes. Trump will not be President forever.

We will once again need HUGE citizen pressure to get this bill passed. It is every bit as important at the Pesticide Liability Shield bill. REAL ID is totally unconstitutional and this is what TNCSS is all about…….Refusing to comply with unconstitutional federal actions.

We have an expert that worked with me and Bud to draft the language of the bill that has no number yet. Once the bill is filed I will provide a copy on the TNCSS Substack.

We will need donations to pay for our expert’s expenses to come to Tennessee and testify. If you are interested in contributing please contact me. If we collect funds and he never gets to testify (the bill could get killed relatively fast) I will keep a record of everyone that donated and return your money. THANK YOU.

Senator Rand Paul has a bill to repeal REAL ID (S.2769 Safeguarding Personal Information Act ) at the federal level and if that bill is passed it will automatically revoke REAL ID at the state level too. We are asking that you call Senator Paul’s office and ask that the Senator move the bill to a hearing. His number is: 202-224-4343.

Again I am sharing the interview with myself and Twila Brase on REAL ID.

Tennessee GOP Senator Introduces Bill Ensuring Foreign Actors Can Not Hold Federal Elected Offices - This guy needs to read the US Constitution. It clearly states that to be a US Representative or US Senator you only need to be a CITIZEN. The office of VP or President is the only office that requires the candidate is a natural born citizen. There is also nothing in the US Constitution that says you cannot hold office if you have dual citizenship but there is also nothing that says you can hold office if you have dual citizenship so he might be ok on that point. It clearly says if you are born on US soil or were naturalized AND SUBJECT TO THE JURISDICTION THEREOF (which you are not if your parents are foreign) you are a citizen. They always simple ignore this requirement. This was all clearly documented in the “1866 Senate Debate” on the 14th Amendment and Reconstruction. The US Constitution has never given citizenship to ALL people born on US soil. This has been a distortion of the original intent by those that believe the Constitution is a living document and have no clue about the original intent of the 14th amendment or simply just do not care.

The 13th, 14th, 15th Amendments were the Reconstruction amendments that pertained to the recently freed slaves (13th Amendment) The 14th Amendment made them citizens……..not a foreigner coming to our country and dumping a child on our soil. The only way the Constitution can be changed from its original intent is through the amendment process. The 15th Amendment gave blacks the right to vote. That’s it. This legislator has no constitutional right to require people running for federal office to be natural born citizens when our Constitution clearly states you only need to a NBC to be VP or President. Now if you want that changed the Constitution must be amended. ARTICLE

