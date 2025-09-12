We The People of West Tennessee are hosting an event on nullification with our very own TNCSS White County Leader, Ms. Danny Blitz. If you are not familiar with nullification here is an opportunity to get the facts. For those that may not know, TNCSS has worked for over 3 years to get already written and sponsored legislation passed that will create 5 different pathways in which to invoke nullification. Our Assembly in 2021 passed (with a large majority) SJR9005 supporting the act of nullification. We are asking them to pass this legislation that would actually create a process and establish accountability. When the federal government creates a law, rule, regulation, mandate, EO, international agreement or treaty that violates Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution it is the duty of the state to nullify (refuse to comply). And NO the courts are not the final word on what is or is not constitutional no matter what most modern day constitutionally illiterate lawyers and elected. The states are the final arbiter of our Constitution. FLYER

If interested in being kept up to date on legislation that TNCSS supports please join our free Substack and visit our website. The 2026 legislative session starts in January and TNCSS has been working all summer with legislators and there is some really exciting legislation coming in 2026 that will need huge citizen support. Nullification process, gold/silver as legal tender, Ballot Access, REAL ID, Property Assessments/Property taxes will all be on the TNCSS legislative slate for 2026. The nullification process bill remains our top priority.

TNCSS currently has 34 County Leaders. You can find the list and contact information on our website. If you county is not listed please consider joining our leadership team. Contact me if you wish to discuss becoming a County Leader.

Lt. General Michael Flynn endorses Jody Barrett for US House. ARTICLE

THANK YOU