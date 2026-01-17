The “pesticide bill” (HB809) which will provide a liability shield against lawsuits due to damage caused by their product will be heard on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The Senate companion bill passed during the 2025 legislative session. If this bill gets passed in committee it then goes to the full House, if passed it goes to the Governor for his signature and then becomes law. What person in their right mind would support this legislation?? The lobbyists are spreading around a ton of money. Are our legislators selling out the people of Tennessee (and many other states) AGAIN?? Understand, if this bill gets passed and signed by the Governor (I personally believe he is pushing this legislation) and you are disabled, damaged or killed by their (Bayer) pesticide products you cannot be compensated or sue. Below are the members of the committee that will hear this bill on Wednesday. You all need to send emails and make phone calls.

All you need to say is: The people of Tennessee do not want this legislation passed. We demand that you vote NO for HB0809. Or refer to the talking points in the document below.

This 8 page document has talking points that might prove helpful on Page 1. The remaining pages are resources and details to back up the talking points on Page 1. Page 1 is all you need to gather talking points if necessary.

Tn Pesticide Shield Bill Issue 1 496KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download

If this bill passes I will be sure to send a list of those House members that voted YES and we need to do whatever we can to make sure they are not elected again in 2026. EVERY member of the TN House is up for election in 2026.

Here is a link to testimony from April 8, 2025. Please take the time to listen. There is also citizen testimony too which is awesome. Click on the LINK and click on HB0809 (listed under the video portion of the screen) and also look to the upper right at #1 for a description of the bill. If you wish to hear more of the testimony you can bring up other hearings from 2025 at this LINK.

If the issue is with the EPA then the pesticide companies should take their fight to the EPA not endangering our citizens. They also mentioned getting food from other countries if we don’t pass this bill, well Representative have you looked at food labels lately? A lot of our food today already comes from other countries. Are we really going to believe that a foreign company like Bayer that does a lot of business with China and has the ingredients manufactured in China would not falsify ingredients or studies conducted to make money? Do you trust anything that comes from China and will be used in the US? It has already been proven that glyphosate causes cancer. And the 4 chemicals used to replace glyphosate have been proven to be even more dangerous. Bayer is not the only company that produces pesticides so the threat of not being able to get pesticides is propaganda. They are poisoning our food, our water and our soil and we all know this. Farmers worked the land and produce pure healthy food for decades without all of this crap. The profits have shrunk because of all the regulations. If they want to help farmers they should be getting rid of the some of the ridiculous regulations that are strangling farmer profits instead of using pesticides to reduce weeds. Funny the strongest support is coming from Republicans while the Democrats are against it. Not funny at all. It speaks volumes.

HERE are the members of the Judiciary Committee

PLEASE send an email to the members of this committee and if so inclined make some phone calls especially is any member of this committee is your TN House Representative. This is an election year and public opinion holds a lot more weight during an election year. Sad but true.

rep.andrew.farmer@capitol.tn.gov (chair) 615-741-4419 (R)

rep.elaine.davis@capitol.tn.gov (vice-chair) 615-741-2287 (R)

rep.rebecca.alexander@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-2251 (R)

rep.fred.atchley@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-5981 (R)

rep.gino.bulso@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-6808 (R)

rep.clay.doggett@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-7476 (R)

rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-6877 (R)

rep.johnny.garrett@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-3893 (D)

rep.ga.hardaway@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-5625 (D)

rep.torrey.harris@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-2239 (D)

rep.gloria.johnson@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-2031 (D)

rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-6852 (R)

rep.william.lamberth@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-1980 (R)

rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-7477 (R)

rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-6861 (D)

rep.lowell.russell@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-3736 (R)

rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-1920 (D)

rep.rick.scarbrough@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-4400 (R)

rep.tom.stinnett@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-3560 (R)

rep.chris.todd@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-7475 (R)

rep.joe.towns@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-2189 (D)

rep.ron.travis@capitol.tn.gov 615-741-1450 (R)

THANK YOU!!!