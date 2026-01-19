The Pesticide bill is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026. They sure made certain this bill was heard early in the session in order to get it passed before real opposition could start. Well we need to surprise them. Call, email and if you can attend the hearing at Cordell Hull, in House Hearing Room #1 please try to do so. The hearing starts at 12pm CT/1pm ET. If you attend you can bring a small hand held sign…..no posts or sticks. There are only 3 bills on the docket so this bill WILL be heard. On Wednesday it either goes 1. to the floor of the full House, 2. is voted down or 3. gets rolled to a future calendar. WE need to make sure option #2 happens. Let them know a YES vote for this bill will mean a NO vote in August when every member of the House will be running in the primary.

Please take 1 min. 45 secs. to view this short video - and of course we are supposed to trust the EPA, right? I think not, they are incompetent and corrupt - VIDEO

Please use this convenient TAKE ACTION from Tennessee Stands to send a message to every member of the Judiciary Committee that will hear this bill on 1/21/26 - TAKE ACTION

Here are the phone numbers for every member of the House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Farmer (chair) 615-741-4419 (R)

Rep. Elaine Davis (vice-chair) 615-741-2287 (R)

Rep. Rebecca Alexander 615-741-2251 (R)

Rep. Fred Atchley 615-741-5981 (R)

Rep. Gino Bulso 615-741-6808 (R)

Rep. Clay Doggett 615-741-7476 (R)

Rep. Rick Eldridge 615-741-6877 (R)

Rep. Johnny Garrett 615-741-3893 (D)

Rep. G. A. Hardaway 615-741-5625 (D)

Rep. Torrey Harris 615-741-2239 (D)

Rep. Gloria Johnson 615-741-2031 (D)

Rep. Kelly Keisling 615-741-6852 (R)

Rep. William Lamberth 615-741-1980 (R)

Rep. Mary Littleton 615-741-7477 (R)

Rep. Jason Powell 615-741-6861 (D)

Rep. Lowell Russell 615-741-3736 (R)

Rep. Gabby Salinas 615-741-1920 (D)

Rep. Rick Scargrough 615-741-4400 (R)

Rep. Tom Stinnett 615-741-3560 (R)

Rep. Chris Todd 615-741-7475 (R)

Rep. Joe Towns 615-741-2189 (D)

Rep. Ron Travis 615-741-1450 (R)

The Senate bill (SB527) was already passed in 2025. Below is a list of Senators that passed this legislation. My Senator is Senator Harshbarger and this is the 2nd really bad vote in his first term….he WILL NOT be getting my vote when he runs again and I will make sure others in our district elect someone to replace him. He was warned. We will not continually vote for candidates that do not uphold their oath of office or their campaign promises. Senators that are present but do not vote are cowards. Time to clean house in 2026!!!

Senators voting aye were: Briggs, Gardenhire, Haile, Harshbarger, Hatcher, Hensley, Jackson, Johnson, Lowe, Massey, Powers, Reeves, Rose, Seal, Southerland, Stevens, Taylor, Walley, White, Yager, Mr. Speaker McNally -- 21.

Senators voting no were: Akbari, Bowling, Campbell, Crowe, Lamar, Oliver, Yarbro -- 7.

Senators present and not voting were: Pody, Roberts

Silence is consent as far as our elected are concerned.

Twila Brase will host a REAL ID webinar. When you register if you have a question there is space to enter your question. Even if you cannot attend register and a copy of the webinar will be sent to you.

As the February 1 TSA fee approaches, many Americans are hearing conflicting information about REAL ID and what it means for travel.

On Friday, January 30, Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom is hosting a live public briefing with Twila Brase to answer the most common questions, including:

Can you fly without federal REAL ID?

What happens at the airport if you don’t have it?

Why is CCHF opposing REAL ID?

What are the risks of federal REAL ID?

What should you do instead?

If you have any additional questions that you would like answered, please respond to this email with your question.

﻿REAL ID Webinar (Live Q&A with Twila Brase)

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM CT

Register here

Even if you can’t attend live, please register and we’ll send the recording.

