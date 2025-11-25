PLEASE join us on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 10am ET at the Parkway Baptist Church, 1253 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 where guest Monty Fritts will speak to the congregation. Did you know that Monty Fritts has a Masters Degree from Liberty University in Theological Studies? This will be a meet and greet unlike any other meet and greets you will see from the other candidates. PLEASE BE SURE TO SHARE.

Over 600 Hamilton County Students Using School Vouchers As Gov. Lee Pushes For Program Expansion | Tennessee Conservative - it would be interesting to know how many of these families make enough money to send their kids to private school but decided not too until the Tennessee tax payer was forced to pay their tuition. That is also 600 students from Hamilton County in which YOU not only paid for their private school you paid for their empty seat in the public school and to boot there will be no tracking of success……go figure. ARTICLE

Vote for the RIGHT person not the RICH person that thinks they have it in the bag BECAUSE they are rich or the person the media tells you is going to win or the person whose name you recognize. VOTES are what win elections. The proven record of each candidate says it all. There is no question who is the best candidate for TN Governor - 2 min. VIDEO (there are also a couple other short videos in this link)

I have attached below the New American Freedom Index - A Congressional Scorecard Based on the U. S. Constitution for both Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative John Rose

BLACKBURN

ROSE

TN Legislative Report Card for Monty Fritts

FRITTS (Fritts is the only TN legislator to score a 99% constitutional voting record in both committee and floor of the full House)

The New American Scorecard for Monty Fritts.

He scored a 94% and only one TN Legislator scored higher than Monty (Michelle Reneau) - SCORECARD

The right choice, based on proven Constitutional integrity, is obvious.

THANK YOU