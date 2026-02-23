Monty Fritts chimes in on HB1971 - VIDEO

HB1971 (this is the companion House bill to SB1958) is scheduled to be heard on 3/11/26 by the House Judiciary Committee. The committee members are as follows:

Remember every member of this committee is up for election in 2026

rep.andrew.farmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.elaine.davis@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rebecca.alexander@capitol.tn.gov, rep.fred.atchley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gino.bulso@capitol.tn.gov, rep.clay.doggett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov, rep.johnny.garrett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ga.hardaway@capitol.tn.gov, rep.torrey.harris@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gloria.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.william.lamberth@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lowell.russell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.scarbrough@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.stinnett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.chris.todd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.joe.towns@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ron.travis@capitol.tn.gov

STATEMENT: On March 11, 2026 HB1971 sponsored by Representative Farmer will be heard before the House Judiciary Committee. This bill violate our God given rights and the rights supposedly protected by our US and state Constitutions. We have the right to redress our government without limitations or roadblocks to limit those rights. I am respectfully asking that you vote NO for HB1971. REMEMBER everyone of these Representatives are up for election in 2026. If anyone on this committee is your Representative you need to consider whether you want to vote for them.

Rep. Farmer 615-741-4419 Rep. Keisling 615-741-6852

Rep. Davis 615-741-2287 Rep. Lamberth 615-741-1980

Rep. Alexander 615-741-2251 Rep. Littleton 615-741-7477

Rep. Atchley 615-741-5981 Rep. Powell 615-741-6861

Rep. Bulso 615-741-6808 Rep. Russell 615-741-3736

Rep. Doggett 615-741-7476 Rep. Salinas 615-741-1920

Rep. Eldridge 615-741-6877 Rep. Scarbrough 615-741-4400

Rep. Garrett 615-741-3893 Rep. Stinnett 615-741-3560

Rep. Hardaway 615-741-5625 Rep. Todd 615-741-7475

Rep. Harris 615-741-2239 Rep. Towns 615-741-2189

Rep. Johnson 615-741-2031 Rep. Travis 615-741-1450

