Monty Fritts speaks against HB1971/MAKE THOSE CALLS AND SEND THOSE EMAILS
Monday, February 23, 2026
HB1971 (this is the companion House bill to SB1958) is scheduled to be heard on 3/11/26 by the House Judiciary Committee. The committee members are as follows:
PLEASE copy/paste the email list below and enter into your BCC section of your email:
Remember every member of this committee is up for election in 2026
rep.andrew.farmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.elaine.davis@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rebecca.alexander@capitol.tn.gov, rep.fred.atchley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gino.bulso@capitol.tn.gov, rep.clay.doggett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov, rep.johnny.garrett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ga.hardaway@capitol.tn.gov, rep.torrey.harris@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gloria.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.william.lamberth@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lowell.russell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.scarbrough@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.stinnett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.chris.todd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.joe.towns@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ron.travis@capitol.tn.gov
STATEMENT: On March 11, 2026 HB1971 sponsored by Representative Farmer will be heard before the House Judiciary Committee. This bill violate our God given rights and the rights supposedly protected by our US and state Constitutions. We have the right to redress our government without limitations or roadblocks to limit those rights. I am respectfully asking that you vote NO for HB1971. REMEMBER everyone of these Representatives are up for election in 2026. If anyone on this committee is your Representative you need to consider whether you want to vote for them.
AGAIN, feel free to say whatever you want as long as you remain civil and polite. It is always best to change up emails so as not to look organized.
Rep. Farmer 615-741-4419 Rep. Keisling 615-741-6852
Rep. Davis 615-741-2287 Rep. Lamberth 615-741-1980
Rep. Alexander 615-741-2251 Rep. Littleton 615-741-7477
Rep. Atchley 615-741-5981 Rep. Powell 615-741-6861
Rep. Bulso 615-741-6808 Rep. Russell 615-741-3736
Rep. Doggett 615-741-7476 Rep. Salinas 615-741-1920
Rep. Eldridge 615-741-6877 Rep. Scarbrough 615-741-4400
Rep. Garrett 615-741-3893 Rep. Stinnett 615-741-3560
Rep. Hardaway 615-741-5625 Rep. Todd 615-741-7475
Rep. Harris 615-741-2239 Rep. Towns 615-741-2189
Rep. Johnson 615-741-2031 Rep. Travis 615-741-1450
That original right was already established in our US Constitution. Now the whole thing can be removed thanks to idiots who want to make more laws instead of relying on our existing law. What a bunch of idiots!
Citizens of all states need to be aware of what is taking place in Tennessee as well as in England and other countries.