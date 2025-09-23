TN Representative and candidate for TN Governor Monty Fritts will be the guest speaker at the next Patriot Brigade meeting on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 6pm ET. If you live close enough to Greeneville pack some friends in the car and join us on Thursday. Believe me the drive will be well worth it!! Some of Monty’s events can be found on his website. fritts4tn.com
Location: Freedom Baptist Church, 202 Thornwood Dr., Greeneville, TN 37745
THANK YOU
Finally, Tennesseans have a chance to elect Monty Fritts a true, God-centered, tough, common sense conservative for our governor. Have you had enough of Bill Haslam and Bill Lee bending to the hard left? Blackburn is not the answer, she is more of the same...A rank opportunist who follows the path of least resistance. If it's humanly possible I urge you to see Monty Fritts in Greenville. If you can't, check out his website and generously donate.