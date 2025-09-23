TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Finally, Tennesseans have a chance to elect Monty Fritts a true, God-centered, tough, common sense conservative for our governor. Have you had enough of Bill Haslam and Bill Lee bending to the hard left? Blackburn is not the answer, she is more of the same...A rank opportunist who follows the path of least resistance. If it's humanly possible I urge you to see Monty Fritts in Greenville. If you can't, check out his website and generously donate.

