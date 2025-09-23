TN Representative and candidate for TN Governor Monty Fritts will be the guest speaker at the next Patriot Brigade meeting on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 6pm ET. If you live close enough to Greeneville pack some friends in the car and join us on Thursday. Believe me the drive will be well worth it!! Some of Monty’s events can be found on his website. fritts4tn.com

Location: Freedom Baptist Church, 202 Thornwood Dr., Greeneville, TN 37745

THANK YOU