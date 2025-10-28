Below is a link to the speech candidate for TN Governor Monty Fritts gave at the Freedom Fest. This is a speech you won’t hear from any other candidate. The big difference is that this candidate means everything he says. His record proves that what you hear is the real deal. 23 min. VIDEO

In case you missed the report cards on the 3 candidates for TN Governor I am sending again. The choice is very simple. Do you want our next Governor to be a statesman or just another politician? A statesman is an elected official that worries about the next generation while a politician only worries about the next election. Do you want another Governor who is a constitutional illiterate? Our founders warned that our Constitution only works with a virtuous society. We need to put Tennessee back on the track to a virtuous society.

I think it is important not to vote for a candidate because you are familiar with their name but perhaps know nothing of their record. I have attached below the Freedom Index - A Congressional Scorecard Based on the U. S. Constitution for both Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative John Rose

The right choice, based on Constitutional integrity, is obvious.

Monty Fritts exposes possible straw poll vote buying by the Blackburn campaign. Is this how rich people campaign? Do they use their money to win elections instead of putting in the hard work? Is Blackburn worried about the fact that Monty is becoming a threat to her election? Monty talks about how a US Representative turned their back on Trump and that Representative was Blackburn. She was going to vote against certifying the stolen 2020 election and then changed her mind. I believe that is who Monty is referring to in this short video. Tennessee is not as bad as some states in election intergrity but believe me election fraud does take place in Tennessee. When a full evaluation of all election results in all US states/counties from the 2020 election Rutherford County, TN made the top 100 list for positive election fraud. 2 min. VIDEO

Marsha Blackburn has been criticized for avoiding questions about her financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. In a notable incident, she walked away when questioned by a journalist about the $700,000 she had received from drug makers, refusing to answer and drawing criticism for evading constituent concerns. This occurred despite her role in co-sponsoring the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act, legislation that critics argue weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) ability to combat opioid distribution. An investigation by The Washington Post and CBS’s “60 Minutes” highlighted how the bill, supported by Blackburn, benefited pharmaceutical distributors. When asked if donations from the pharmaceutical industry influenced her support for the law, Blackburn called the suggestion “absolutely absurd” and refused to return the contributions. A former DEA official, Joseph Rannazzisi, stated that he personally warned Blackburn’s staff in 2014 about the bill’s harmful consequences, contradicting her claims of unawareness. Blackburn’s avoidance of media inquiries and her defense of the legislation have been widely scrutinized, especially as opioid-related deaths in Tennessee more than doubled between 2015 and 2020. Critics argue that her actions prioritize pharmaceutical industry interests over public health. Her silence speaks volumes - VIDEO

The Mamdani Campaign and America’s Failure to Recognize Islamic Exceptionalism by Gary Humble founder of TN Stands and candidate for TN Senate running against Senator Jack Johnson. Any group that tries to push Sharia in America is guilty of sedition and should be charged accordingly. ARTICLE

TN Informer host and TNCSS Co-founder David Vance opens the show with his commentary on many of the issues of today. Then he welcomes Aundrea Gomez and Kathy Harms of TN Fair Elections - the topic was “Is Tennessee REALLY #1 in Election Integrity? -Learn the cold, hard truths!” Being #1 does not mean TN had no election fraud it just means we are not as bad as others but we are not without fraud. VIDEO

There is a lot of talk lately about who will be the next Republican nominee for President and VP. Strong rumor that Marco Rubio will be in one of those positions. Remember, Obama, Haley, Dr. Shiva, Harris, Jindal all are not natural born citizens and neither is Rubio. ARTICLE

