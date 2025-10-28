TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat's avatar
Kat
2d

TN people are too trusting of certain politicians and too distant from people who try to explain real truths. Been an interesting first five years here...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture