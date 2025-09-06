On September 17, 2025 candidate for TN Governor Monty Fritts will conduct a meet and greet event. This event is being sponsored by Tennessee Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS). The only cost is for what you order from the menu. This venue was given to us for free so please come prepared to order some good eats.

WHEN: September 17, 2025

TIME: 6pm to 9pm (CT)

WHERE: The beautiful - Keystone Resort, 150 Clubhouse Drive, Loretto, TN

David Vance, host of TN Informer and co-founder of TNCSS did a Special Report yesterday with candidate for TN Governor Monty Fritts - VIDEO

We have a great trifecta taking place in TN. Gary Humble for TN State Senate, Jody Barrett for US House of Representatives, Monty Fritts for TN Governor.

THANK YOU