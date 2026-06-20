TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
1d

Need to get rid of her and EVERY person serving currently, esp Lee. There is no such thing as government. The US is a corporqtion of britain and when you vote you make yourself a nice contract for these lying, thieving freemason oedos to make decisions for you. Read the 14th! Wake up, you're almost entirely enslaved.

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Dwayne Oxford's avatar
Dwayne Oxford
2d

Thanx, Karen!!

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