Marsha Blackburn/Shelby County Clerk Indicted/Jessica Means/Nashville/The Daily Roll Call/TN Gov Candidate Suspended
Saturday, June 20, 2026, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Blackburn Co-Sponsors Election Security Bill Offering Bonus Funding to States That Verify Voter Citizenship - Really? She is offering our hard earned money to states that follow the law by verifying that only citizens are voting??? Really people?? Co-sponsor a bill that bribes states to follow the law. How about you co-sponsor a bill that levies a HUGE fine on every state that refuses to follow election law. How about cutting off federal money to any state that refuses to follow election law. Is this the best she can do in order to save a dying campaign for Governor?? How come she refuses to debate with the other candidates for Governor? I am sure this rag will never approve my comment but that is ok because I have a Substack for TN voters and this comment and article will be shared. ARTICLE
Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Suspended for 60 Days Following Federal Indictment Alleging Theft, Fraud, Money Laundering - Why do we even bother to pass laws if they can decide to follow or not follow on a whim?? I am sure we all know the answer. ARTICLE
What is Driving Jessica Means To Run For Office?- TN Informer host David Vance welcomes Sullivan County Commissioner who is also running for TN House Representative in District 1 against incumbent John Crawford - 48 min. VIDEO
Nashville Passes Budget Including Nearly $1.5 Million For Illegal Alien Aid & A Grocery Tax Cut - ARTICLE
The Tullahoma event will be live podcast on The DailyRollCall Podcast. So, if you cannot attend in person be sure to listen in. The DailyRollCall Podcast - Talking Tennessee with Cathy Hinners can be found on spotify, apple podcast, IHeart and many other listening venues. Just google The DailyRollCall Podcast and select your favorite podcast provider or us the provided link to spotify, apple podcast and IHeart Radio.
Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Indicted Over Alleged $1,900,000 Crypto Ponzi Scheme - Masam Abidi is a naturalized U.S. citizen who moved to the United States from Lahore, Pakistan as a teenager in 1997. ARTICLE
THANK YOU
Need to get rid of her and EVERY person serving currently, esp Lee. There is no such thing as government. The US is a corporqtion of britain and when you vote you make yourself a nice contract for these lying, thieving freemason oedos to make decisions for you. Read the 14th! Wake up, you're almost entirely enslaved.
Thanx, Karen!!