EXCLUSIVE: Blackburn Co-Sponsors Election Security Bill Offering Bonus Funding to States That Verify Voter Citizenship - Really? She is offering our hard earned money to states that follow the law by verifying that only citizens are voting??? Really people?? Co-sponsor a bill that bribes states to follow the law. How about you co-sponsor a bill that levies a HUGE fine on every state that refuses to follow election law. How about cutting off federal money to any state that refuses to follow election law. Is this the best she can do in order to save a dying campaign for Governor?? How come she refuses to debate with the other candidates for Governor? I am sure this rag will never approve my comment but that is ok because I have a Substack for TN voters and this comment and article will be shared. ARTICLE

Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Suspended for 60 Days Following Federal Indictment Alleging Theft, Fraud, Money Laundering - Why do we even bother to pass laws if they can decide to follow or not follow on a whim?? I am sure we all know the answer. ARTICLE

What is Driving Jessica Means To Run For Office?- TN Informer host David Vance welcomes Sullivan County Commissioner who is also running for TN House Representative in District 1 against incumbent John Crawford - 48 min. VIDEO

Nashville Passes Budget Including Nearly $1.5 Million For Illegal Alien Aid & A Grocery Tax Cut - ARTICLE

The Tullahoma event will be live podcast on The DailyRollCall Podcast. So, if you cannot attend in person be sure to listen in. The DailyRollCall Podcast - Talking Tennessee with Cathy Hinners can be found on spotify, apple podcast, IHeart and many other listening venues. Just google The DailyRollCall Podcast and select your favorite podcast provider or us the provided link to spotify, apple podcast and IHeart Radio.

Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Indicted Over Alleged $1,900,000 Crypto Ponzi Scheme - Masam Abidi is a naturalized U.S. citizen who moved to the United States from Lahore, Pakistan as a teenager in 1997. ARTICLE

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