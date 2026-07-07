TFA's 2026 Survey – Marsha Blackburn Was Sent the Survey — She Did Not Respond - She has not responded to any survey that I know of - that says a lot to me. It says that she does not want to be held to the view points of the people she wants to serve - She refuses to debate and she refuses to fill out surveys. This article provides a copy of the survey and the results of those that did respond. ARTICLE

TFA 2026 Candidate Survey for Tennessee Legislature - ARTICLE

New Monument For Aborted Children At Tennessee State Capitol Unveiled - ARTICLE

What do you get when the judges in any arena are stopped from or fail to do their job, mayhem! Don’t take it lying down, be like John Sevier, contest tyranny! by C. Richard Archie - ARTICLE

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