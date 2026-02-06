If you support Monty Fritts for TN Governor please cast a vote for him in this survey. Thanks. SURVEY

Amend The SAVE ACT (also known as the SAVE AMERICA ACT) - I know there is a lot of support for this bill but if you really look at it there are several very concerning components that need to be removed. The SAVE Act passed the House in 2025. It is supposed to be heard on the floor of the Senate next week. We need to call the Senate sponsor Mike Lee (202-224-5444) and let him know using the “same requirement to get a voter ID as a REAL ID” will not guarantee that only citizens vote because you do not have to be a citizen to get a REAL ID. My fear is they will (after the bill is passed) turned around and say “well if we are using the same requirements as we do for a REAL ID then why not just use the REAL ID?” now FORCING Americans to get the REAL ID in order to vote. Remember, DHS can change the official purpose of the REAL ID with no act of Congress. And the end goal is to make REAL ID digital and be used as the Digital ID for the US and that digital ID will control YOU and everything you are allowed or not allowed to do!!! This to me is a back door way to force REAL ID. Roy and Lee might not be aware of this, obviously they are not aware that a non-citizen can get a REAL ID, but we would be remiss is we remain silent. I called both Chip Roy’s office and Mike Lee’s office but at this point a call to Mike Lee is what we need to do.

Also, he is considering anyone born on US soil a citizen, another inaccurate statement. They always want to leave out the 3rd requirement in the 14th Amendment and that 3rd requirement is “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” Foreigners are not fully subject to the jurisdiction of the US. If they have a baby on US soil and are not legal residents of the US their baby is not a US citizen it is a citizen of the country in which their father was born. Because most American are constitutionally illiterate we are allowing people to hold office and to vote that are not constitutionally eligible to do so. The 13th, 14th, 15th Amendments addressed freedoms for the blacks that were no longer slaves with the passage of the 13th Amendment. No court case, no court, no judge, no legislator has the authority to change the original intent of the Constitution. ARTICLE

BREAKING: Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling Introduced mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act! Third State to Introduce Legislation Classifying mRNA as Weapons of Mass Destruction or Biological Weapons - Dr. Sansone had contacted me to see if I could help him get this bill sponsored. I knew it was too late but referred him to Monty Fritts. Dr. Sansone and Monty did make contact. So glad to see Sen. Bowling has taken this on but it was too late to get a House sponsor so she will bring it back next year. I just love that woman!!! ARTICLE

Text, then history! by C. Richard Archie - ARTICLE

On Wednesday the Civil Justice Subcommittee heard Rep. Gino Bulso’s bill (HB1491) that would allow verbal prayer in schools and to teach the Bible as a course of study in our schools. The citizen witness and Rep. Gloria Johnson both stated that our Constitution calls for separation of church and state. Just to clarify…..they are both wrong. Our Constitution DOES NOT establish a separation between church and state in the sense that we cannot openly pray in public schools. If one were to do some research, I highly recommend that Rep. Johnson do just that, one would find that the 1st Amendment only prevents the federal government from creating a national religion for all people of the country, for example like they do in the Middle East. I am surprised that Rep. Bulso did not correct them both on this issue. Praying in school does not establish a national federally mandated religion. She wanted to know which Bible Rep. Bulso was referring too. Does his reference include the Satanic Bible too. Rep. Bulso denied that and I will tell you all……READ YOUR STATE CONSTITUTION. Our state Constitution says we have the right to worship Almighty God. Not Budha, not Allah, not Satan but Almighty God. The bill passed with Rep. Gloria Johnson being the only NO vote. No surprise there.

The new JBS Freedom Index for 2025 publishes the report twice each year on US elected officials. Hear are the final scores for each of the 2 reports for US legislators Marsha Blackburn and John Rose. US Rep. John Rose was scored a 70% on votes #11-20 and 67% on votes #1-20. US Senator Marsha Blackburn scored a 60% on votes #11-20 and votes 1-20 70%. Really, are these the kind of people we want as the next Governor of Tennessee. TN Rep. Monty Fritts who is also running for TN Governor scored a 100% on the JBS Legislative Index for state elected officials!!! Facts and documented action speaks louder than any campaign rhetoric, how much money a candidate has, popularity or name recognition.

The revised legislation spreadsheet has been updated and can be view/printed from our TNCSS Website - A copy of every bill on the spreadsheet is also provided. There are 2 bills from our Bills of Interest part of the spreadsheet. These bills are not a TNCSS priority but we feel some folks may want to support or oppose them. 2026 TN Legislation

Those bills are:

HB1847 (Butler/Taylor) to be heard on 2/11/26 by the House Business & Utilities Sub Committee. This bill would require AI companies to pay for the provision of their construction and energy needs and cannot raise rate payers bills to provide energy to these building. Below is a copy/paste email list if this is issue is important to you. Email Message: I am respectfully asking that you support HB1847 that is scheduled to be heard by the House Business and Utilities Sub Committee on February 11, 2026

HB1491 (Bulso/Hensley) to be heard on 2/11/26 by the House Judiciary Committee (if this bill passess in this committee it goes to floor of the full House). This bill will require teaching the Bible and allow loud prayer in public schools. PLEASE know the 1st Amendment does not forbid prayer in public schools. It does not require separation of church and state. What is does do is forbid the federal government from dictating a federal religion, like they do in the Middle East. Below is a copy/paste email list if this is issue is important to you. Email Message: I am respectfully asking that you support HB1491 that is scheduled to be heard by the House Judiciary Committee on February 11, 2026.

You can add any comments you want to the emails but please always remain polite. If any of the email addresses bounce please let me know. I did double check but I am only human and may have missed any errors - THANK YOU.

Tennessee Grocery Tax Elimination Bill Likely Dead Due To “Sizable” Fiscal Impact - It is likely to fail because Lee wants to spend our money to expand his socialist voucher program that is mostly going into the pockets of parents that can already afford private school instead of low income families. One day people will be very sorry they fell for his lies. These vouchers programs are all about eventually sucking private, religious and home school students into the federal indoctrination system. With most states now signing up to this scheme in a few years you will see the hammer start to fall. Once these private schools include the voucher money into their budgets they will fall prey to the strings or lose the money and it would become a hardship to give up that money stream once it is baked into their bottom line. - ARTICLE

Another Legislative Session More Attempted Government Overreach in Education and Homeschooling by Tiffany Boyd - ARTICLE

